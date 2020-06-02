RP tech India unveils Learn from Home (LFH) solutions portfolio

Read Article

The COVID -19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown have changed the landscape of the education sector in India. As the Government continues to restrict social gatherings, E-Learning is emerging as the new education system in the country. Acknowledging the demand for IT infrastructure for virtual learning, RP tech India has unveiled Learn from Home (LFH) solutions portfolio.

Designed to provide seamless connectivity and hassle-free computing experience to students and professionals, the cutting edge technology solutions takes self-education to the new level.

Unveiling the portfolio, Rajesh Goenka, Director, Sales & Marketing, RP tech India said, “Even though we are going through challenging phase, the education and learning must not stop. E-Learning is the future of Indian education sector and we want to make sure, students get best out of virtual education. We are offering a series of cutting-edge technology solutions from renowned brands to address concerns of students and professionals who look to enhance their skills and knowledge at stay home environment.”

RP tech LFH portfolio includes computing, networking, connectivity and storage solutions from leading brands including Lenovo, Asus, Logitech, SanDisk, AMD, Linksys, AOC, Western Digital, Crucial by Micron and others. These solutions are available through the authorised distribution network of RP tech India across the country.

In a bid to boost E-Learning in India, the Human Resource Development Ministry launched ‘Bharat Padhe Online’ campaign in April to crowdsource ideas for improving the online education system in India. Since it launched the campaign that seeks to address obstacles in online education and promote various digital education platforms, has gained a lot of traction. Similarly, professionals are enrolling for various online skill enhancement courses to advance in their career. There is also preference for online mindfulness and meditation programs, time management and fitness courses to improve their emotional and physical health in the current time of uncertainty.

RP tech India sees enormous business prospects in E – Learning vertical in the country. “There are huge prospects in LFH solutions business in India and we are very bullish over this vertical. RP tech India has the most comprehensive product portfolio of 25+ global brands and with our strong distribution network spread across 750+ towns/cities, we are confident to capitalize on this booming market”, Goenka said.

The company said customers can visit RP tech India’s website for details of retailers selling RP tech LFH solutions in their respective cities.

