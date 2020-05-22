RP tech India unveils Work from Home solutions portfolio

Read Article

Designed to address the specific needs of employees at stay home scenario, RP tech WFH solutions portfolio ensures maximum efficiency and enhanced performance

As India enters into Lockdown 4.0, the Work from Home (WFH) phenomenon has become a new normal in the Corporate sector. WFH is the smartest way to ensure safety as well as business continuity in the current COVID-19 crisis. With an objective to make WFH efficient for employees, RP tech India has launched ‘RP tech WFH solutions portfolio’. Designed to address specific needs of employees at ‘stay at home’ scenario, the cutting edge technology solutions ensure enhanced performance and better productivity.

Unveiling the portfolio, Rajesh Goenka, Director, Sales & Marketing, RP tech India, said, “WFH is not a new concept in the IT industry, however, the lockdown has triggered its massive adoption in India. However, in the absence of proper technology support, WFH might affect the performance of employees. We at RP tech India are determined to make WFH more efficient and productive for employees. We are offering series of cutting-edge technology solutions from renowned brands to address concerns of employees.”

RP tech WFH portfolio includes computing, networking, connectivity and storage solutions from leading brands including Intel, Lenovo, Fitbit, Asus, Logitech, HP, Plantronics, Belkin, Western Digital, SanDisk, TP-Link, Toshiba and others. These solutions are available through the authorised distribution network of RP tech India across the country. The company said interested channel partners can contact their nearest branch for more details.

According to industry estimates over 3 million IT professionals have shifted to WFH. Other industry verticals are also expected to follow the trend post lockdown. RP tech India sees enormous business prospects in this business segment. “There are huge prospects in WFH solutions business in India and we are very bullish over this vertical. RP tech India has the most comprehensive product portfolio of 23+ global brands and with our strong distribution network spread across 750+ towns/cities, we are confident to capitalize on this booming market”, Goenka said.

