Synology VPN Plus licenses free until September 2020

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses have adopted work from home policies. Synology’s wireless routers feature powerful VPN server capabilities that enable businesses to quickly facilitate a remote workforce. Starting from April 6, Synology VPN Plus licenses will become free to purchase until September 30, 20201.

“We have seen many businesses rushing to adopt VPN solutions in order to set up an infrastructure to enable a remote workforce. Over the past two months, we have seen a five-fold increase in VPN Plus license purchases,” said Hewitt Lee, Director of Synology Product Management Group. “As the situation continues to develop in unprecedented ways, we understand that many are uncertain of how to maintain business continuity. Synology is offering VPN Plus licenses for free in an effort to help businesses resume operations remotely.”

Both existing and new owners of Synology’s RT1900ac, RT2600ac, and MR2200ac wireless routers will be able to purchase VPN Plus Client VPN Access and Site-to-Site VPN licenses2 for free. All licenses are perpetual and do not expire or require additional costs after September 30, 2020.