Telangana deploys COVID-19 monitoring system app

The Telangana government has deployed India’s first automated ”COVID-19 Monitoring System App” to identify, undertake live surveillance, track, monitor, and provide real-time analytics. The app, devised by Vera Smart Healthcare, is helping officials and even the Chief Ministers Office to keep track of the situation on a real time basis.

COVID-19 Monitoring System App, developed in a record time to deal with the pandemic, enables live surveillance, monitoring, tracking, reporting, and major bulletins. The analytics by the app also facilitate assurance to the stakeholders by providing the facts and figures at their fingertips.

The system empowers each health-caller to handle over 1500 calls, and simple chatbot interaction every day with a patient, to ensure that the symptomatic or confirmed ”positive”, quarantined and is under treatment, helping to strengthen the Covid-19 contacts outreach significantly.

The callers will also persuade and remind the patient to self-administer the prescribed treatment, to maintain social distancing, as well as give a reminder to stay home and stay safe.

This user-friendly app is developed by the US and Hyderabad based, early stage start-up Vera Smart Healthcare, which had earlier helped Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu, to create detailed health profiles for more than 50,000 people across these states.

Vera has introduced the first-ever mobile hospital in India to help increase healthcare accessibility in rural areas covering most of the Indian villages. The company focuses on building smart hospitals in India along with its technology partner Fellow.

“The system has helped us first, track and monitor the foreign returnees; community spread and already hospitalised for severe acute respiratory infection (SARS) very early to control spread of Covid,” said G. Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health, Government of Telangana.

He commended Vera Smart Healthcare expertise for handling the COVID-19 surveillance complexities, understanding the protocol, and developing the technology platform in a record three days.

“Our technology is based on IoT, Smart devices, GPS and Geotag via a super lite centralised App, which is installed in the phones of all associates from the ground level till the Chief Minister’s Office. The system was built by Vera in record time. Every stakeholder got comprehensive training on using the App,” said Dharma Teja Nukarapu, Founder and CEO of Vera Healthcare.

“Among the vital features of the app is Geotagging and GPS tracking of the home quarantined person, to ensure that he/she is not breaching the law of quarantine. With instant trace and trackability, accurate information is pushed to the authorities even if there is a breach. Every detail reported — reaches the Chief Minister’s Office through various updaters like the ASHA worker, doctor, police, concerned bureaucrat,” said Nukarapu.

(IANS)