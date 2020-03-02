Western Digital: Creating An Environment For Data To Thrive

Read Article

The continued, unabated growth of data and its strategic value is driving a transformation of IT infrastructures as never before. As the enterprises are undergoing digital transformation and, in the process, treating and leveraging data as a strategic capital asset, they are increasingly investing in new technologies to drive IT infrastructure modernisation.

The storage industry is facing a wave of transformation, stemming from cloud architectures, software-defined storage, the convergence of compute, and the growing adoption of flash. As enterprises and service providers alike evolve their infrastructures to incorporate these new technologies, they will look to enterprise providers that bring specific expertise in integrating them into next-generation platform offerings.

This is where the data infrastructure company, Western Digital, has taken the lead by offering end-to-end storage solutions to address Big Data and Fast Data challenges of the enterprises. Post the integration of Sandisk and Hitachi Global Storage Technology business, the company has further strengthened its portfolio that spans the entire gamut of storage, from solid-state to rotating media.

As Western Digital is driving innovation that is needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data, it is also taking initiatives to drive future innovations that deliver the infinite possibilities of data. Moreover, it understands the relationship between cloud, core, and edge workloads and hence the company is constantly building on its storage products to deliver the future of data infrastructure.

For their route to market, there’s a heavy reliance on the partner ecosystem. From the consumer business perspective, WD already has a strong channel presence and they would like to replicate the same for enterprise business as well. The company is looking to deepen its engagement with enterprise storage channel partners.

In its endeavor to build the brand and create the demand for its product and solutions, the company’s big focus is on forging a strong relationship with the channel ecosystem.

Nivedan Prakash

Senior Associate Editor, CRN India

[email protected]