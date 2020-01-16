ISODA Business Excellence Awards to be presented to top partners at TSX, Baku

Infotech software Dealers Association (ISODA) has announced their Business Excellence Awards, which will be awarded to 5 top members amongst the many that will nominate themselves. ISODA excellence awards are given away during the TechSummit, their marquee event which is taking place between February 5 and 8, 2020 at Baku, Azerbaijan. Many members have already sent in their nominations and there is much excitement around the coveted awards.

Jiten Mehta, TSX Chairman, said, “The ISODA Excellence Awards are much coveted because they reaffirm that being part of the association and being awarded means the entrepreneurs are on the right track to business growth. Also, the process of evaluation is very stringent. And hence, the awards hold much significance. This year, the nominations are expected to double as this will be the biggest contingent yet to be flown for a TechSummit. We have a record-breaking 115 members who will be traveling to Baku with us. I have myself never been this excited to be heading a TechSummit.”

The ISODA Excellence Awards categories:

Business Excellence Winner

Best Digital Transformation Partner

Best Innovations Partner

IT Services Partner of the year

Best Software Solutions Partner

Amarnath Shetty, Chairman ISODA and Managing Director – LDS Infotech shared an interesting perspective of why ISODA TechSummit is so critical to the partner ecosystem, ”TechSummit is one of the most awaited technology events for the partner community pan India. TSX has even more significance and excitement as this is our 10th successful edition and is taking place in the beautiful Baku. Since its formation, ISODA has been a platform for its members to collaborate for a common purpose and activity, comrade-ship, sharing and caring. TechSummit is platform to take this collaboration to the next level, brainstorm on latest technology developments, network with vendors, have new vendor tie ups and exchange important business tips for growth. In the last many years, major alliance partners look forward to isoda TechSummit. This is because they have experienced this great platform to connect with partners and make in-roads into the largest partner eco system in the country. Participation of many vendors in successive TechSummit events reaffirms their confidence in ISODA in terms of Networking and Business Growth that they get on their investments.”