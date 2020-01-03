Astric Solution plans physical and virtual CoEs in Tier 2 & 3 locations across Bihar

Established in 2011, Astric Solution is registered under Small Scale Industries of Govt. of Bihar and Authorised Training Partner of Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC)·

“The core focus of this veteran partner in Patna is to create a unique business model in view of the emerging scenario to develop entrepreneurship. The model should be aligned with the market requirements, self-sustainable, scalable and innovative in nature. It aims to re-define ICT as Information in Collaborations for Transformation,” says Prabhat Sinha, Director, Astric Solution.

The latest three recent projects deployed were: Online Exam Management of C-DAC in Bihar and UP, Advanced PG Diploma and IT Certificate Courses for SC, ST, OBC and Minorities in association with C-DAC and skill development of youths across Bihar with Bihar Skill Development Mission and National Skill Development Corporation.

Today Astric Solution enjoys a partnership with Microsoft, Hewlett Packard, Bihar Skill Development Mission, and National Skill Development Corporation.

For Astric, education, skill development, capacity building and online solutions will remain its core focus area in the coming years. Furthermore, it is planning to create few physical and virtual Centre of Excellences in Class B and C class locations across Bihar.