Bits & Bytes plans increasing footprint in the networking, surveillance and storage

Jaipur based Bits & Bytes is one of the leading channel partners in state of Rajasthan. Established in 1983, when computers were relatively un-heard of, Bits & Bytes has pioneered new products and technologies in the field of computers, in Rajasthan. It has excelled in all aspects of IT channel business, be it the box selling in the 90s for companies like HP, Samsung, Intel or value added solution-selling later for companies like D-Link and Cyberoam, or getting on the retail bandwagon.

“Since last two decades, the focus gradually shifted to value added business and services such as networking, surveillance and storage. We are today No. 1 distributor of networking products in Rajasthan,” says Arvind Modi, Director, Bits & Bytes. On product distribution front it has brands like D-Link, Cisco, Netgear, Comrack and Quantum in its product portfolio.

In the recent past some of its large projects were military hospital, Jaipur, where it deployed complete design, implementation and execution of the IT network and infrastructure, integrating advanced surveillance system, meeting army standards. Other major projects were at Bhartiya Skill Development University, Jaipur and Rajasthan Explosives & Chemicals Ltd, Dholpur.

Bits & Bytes has expanded its product offerings by adding Cisco & Molex to its portfolio. The distributor is also planning to further increase footprint in the networking, surveillance and storage domains by adding more specialised products and vendors.