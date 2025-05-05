PowerFlex and Nutanix: Scalable, secure, and ready for peak performance

Dell Technologies and Nutanix have joined forces to deliver a game-changing solution: Dell PowerFlex integrated with the Nutanix Cloud Platform—now generally available. This milestone marks the first external storage natively integrated into the Nutanix ecosystem, offering an unmatched blend of performance, scalability, and operational simplicity.

This solution merges Dell’s high-performance, software-defined storage infrastructure with Nutanix’s robust cloud platform, unlocking new levels of agility and resilience. Designed for large-scale, mission-critical environments, PowerFlex with Nutanix Cloud Platform offers the ultimate stack for peak enterprise performance.

Why PowerFlex with Nutanix Stands Out

Organizations today face mounting pressure to modernize IT, handle growing data volumes, and deliver seamless digital experiences. Dell PowerFlex with Nutanix is tailored for this new reality. With support for Nutanix AHV, businesses gain a flexible hypervisor choice while streamlining IT operations and reducing total cost of ownership.

Peak Performance and Resiliency: Optimized for high-demand, business-critical workloads, this solution ensures blazing-fast performance, high availability, and enterprise-grade security. It delivers end-to-end resilience with built-in disaster recovery and cyber protection.

Seamless Scalability: PowerFlex offers independent scaling of compute and storage, allowing IT teams to adapt infrastructure dynamically without disruptions or downtime. Whether scaling up or out, PowerFlex ensures performance grows with your business.

Simplified IT Operations: Managing complex infrastructure becomes effortless with PowerFlex Manager and Nutanix Prism Central. These tools automate routine tasks, accelerate updates, and optimize resource allocation, freeing teams to focus on innovation.

Workload Consolidation Without Compromise: Combine virtualized and bare-metal workloads on a single, unified platform. Eliminate silos, enhance resource efficiency, and reduce overhead while ensuring consistent, predictable performance.

Enterprise-Ready from Day One

PowerFlex with Nutanix Cloud Platform is built to handle today’s hybrid and multi-cloud demands. Whether it’s running databases, analytics, or containerized workloads, the solution delivers the performance and agility enterprises need—without trade-offs.

Early adopters like DXC Technology are already seeing the benefits:

“DXC helps our customers modernize IT while maintaining control and flexibility. We have already guided many customers through the migration of critical workloads in various virtualization environments… our collaboration on Dell PowerFlex with Nutanix Cloud Platform as an early adopter empowers global enterprises to modernize without disruption—reducing risk and creating a hybrid IT environment that supports growth, innovation and security.” — David Keasey, Global Revenue Lead, DXC GIS

Innovation That Drives the Future

This launch is more than just a new product—it’s a bold step in Dell and Nutanix’s shared vision to empower organizations with next-gen infrastructure that’s built for the future. As businesses continue their digital journeys, our focus remains on delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive growth, agility, and lasting value.

Dell PowerFlex with Nutanix Cloud Platform is ready to unlock your IT potential. And this is just the beginning.