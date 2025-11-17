From resellers to risk advisors: Trend Micro empowers partners to drive AI-led cyber resilience

The traditional reseller model is fast giving way to a more strategic, outcome-driven approach to cybersecurity. Himanshu Kumar Gupta, Senior Director – Government Business & Channels, India & SAARC at Trend Micro, explains how partners are becoming risk navigators- leveraging AI, automation, and deep domain expertise to help enterprises shift from reactive defence to proactive exposure management.

The traditional reseller model has long been the backbone of the cybersecurity ecosystem. Why do you believe this approach no longer suffices in the era of AI-powered and autonomous threats?

The reseller model organisations used to rely on previously, was centred on transactional product delivery and this is increasingly inadequate in today’s threat landscape. AI-powered and autonomous threats have fundamentally changed the rules of engagement and customers of today demand more than just products. They need strategic enablers as their partners who can anticipate threats, provide continuous monitoring, and deliver outcome-based security.

Advertisement

As cybercriminals now leverage sophisticated AI tools to execute scalable, highly targeted attacks at unprecedented speed, the shift from “respond after the breach” to “predict attacks ahead of time” requires partners to evolve from resellers to trusted advisors with deep technical expertise and vertical specialisation.

At Trend Micro, we recognise that the majority of our India business flows through partners, making this transformation critical. The era of autonomous threats demands autonomous defence. This translates into extended detection and response, automated risk remediation, and AI-driven threat intelligence. Partners must deliver end-to-end services, co-innovate solutions, and provide measurable cybersecurity outcomes like risk reduction and attack surface management. Those who proactively embrace this transformation and are equipped with AI-powered platforms and specialised competencies, will lead in defining the future of cybersecurity.

What shift do you foresee in the role of channel partner and how can they better align cybersecurity conversations with boardroom priorities and measurable business outcomes?

In the era of modern cyber threats, channel partners are expected to evolve from technical implementers to strategic business advisors who translate cyber risk into boardroom language. Unlike the traditional times where cybersecurity was just an IT expense, the present C-suite looks at cybersecurity as a business enabler that impacts operational resilience, regulatory compliance, customer trust, and competitive advantage.

Partners must reframe conversations around measurable business outcomes – reducing financial exposure to breaches, minimising operational downtime, accelerating incident response times, and demonstrating ROI through quantifiable risk reduction. Tools like Trend Cyber Risk Assessment Service enable partners to present data-driven insights that resonate with board priorities. This gives one a complete view of the attack surface vulnerabilities, compliance gaps, and potential business impact in financial terms.

This shift requires partners to develop industry-specific expertise like understanding unique challenges in BFSI, manufacturing, and public sector, and deliver end-to-end solutions that integrate seamlessly with digital transformation initiatives. Our Partner Competency Programme recognises this maturity, validating expertise in Managed Services, Incident Response, and Professional Services. Along with our channel partners, the success metrics must evolve beyond product sales to measure customer retention, security posture improvements, and long-term value creation. Partners who master this consultative approach, position cybersecurity as a strategic business function, earning their seat at the boardroom table and driving sustained enterprise resilience.

What role can channel partners play in helping enterprises shift from reactive defence to a proactive exposure management approach? How do AI-driven analytics and unified security platforms play in enabling this shift?

The majority of organisations today still view their channel partners as transactional resellers. However, the complexity of modern cyber threats demands a fundamental shift. Partners must evolve into risk navigators, guiding enterprises through the critical shift from reactive defence to proactive exposure management. They need to transform into trusted advisors who help organisations adopt continuous risk assessment, threat anticipation, and attack surface management, moving beyond incident response to prevention-first strategies.

The real enabler of this transformation is AI-driven analytics integrated within unified security platforms like the Trend Vision One™, supercharged by generative AI, empowering partners to deliver unprecedented capabilities. This includes accelerated threat hunting with greater speed and accuracy, automated risk remediation that eliminates manual intervention, and contextual threat intelligence that prioritises vulnerabilities based on actual business impact. The platform’s agentic AI analyses vast telemetry across hybrid IT, cloud, and OT environments, identifying exposures before they’re exploited.

In addition, through services like Trend Cyber Risk Assessment, partners are equipped to deliver quantifiable insights that map exposures to business risk, enabling proactive remediation.

This unified approach integrates seamlessly across various ecosystems like AWS, Microsoft, or Google, providing a single pane of glass for comprehensive visibility. Partners who master these AI-driven platforms become indispensable in helping enterprises transition from firefighting mode to predictive, outcome-based security that measurably reduces risk exposure and strengthens organizational resilience.

Could you share how Trend Micro is equipping its long-standing partner ecosystem to act as trusted risk advisers while meeting the demands of next-generation cybersecurity and AI-led transformation

Transforming the channel partner eco-system into trusted risk advisers requires a holistic enablement approach, and at Trend Micro, this transformation is powered by three strategic pillars: comprehensive education, validated expertise, and AI-driven technology.

Through Trend Campus, our easy-to-use education platform, partners can access role-based training and certifications tailored for sales, presales, and services teams. With exclusive courses, live webinars, and curated learning journeys covering AI-powered threat intelligence, advanced detection and response, and automated risk remediation, partners are encouraged to gain hands-on experience with real-world scenarios. This ensures they can confidently navigate complex threat environments and customer transformation journeys.

The Partner Competency Programme validates organisational maturity across three specialised categories – professional services, managed security services, and incident response. These competency endorsements showcase expertise, unlock enhanced benefits, and open doors to high-value business opportunities, thus differentiating partners in an increasingly competitive market.

Our unified and AI-driven platform equips partners with deep visibility, risk quantification, and automated remediation capabilities across hybrid environments, helping enterprises move from reactive response to measurable resilience.

Through a healthy mix of technical enablement, validated competencies, and advanced AI platforms, Trend Micro empowers partners to confidently lead customers through next-generation cybersecurity transformation.