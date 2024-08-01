How India is emerging as a key market for Zoom’s omnichannel solutions, targeting rapid expansion

In a recent discussion with CRN India, Mark Jenkins, Head of Global Channels & Alliances, Vishal Amin, Channel Head for India & SAARC, and Jacob Pereira, Head of APAC Partners at Zoom, outline Zoom’s strategic growth in the Indian and SAARC regions. They emphasise the company’s evolving channel strategy, product innovations, and commitment to a channel-first approach. Key points include the expansion of Zoom’s partner ecosystem, integration of AI-driven features, and the vision to enhance communication and collaboration across various industries.

How has the business grown in the past couple of years, particularly post-COVID, in India and the SAARC region?

Amin: Over the past few years, we’ve shifted from daily operations to a hybrid model, evolving our product from just handling meetings during COVID to a comprehensive UCaaS platform with additions like Zoom Contact Centre and Workvivo. Since I joined four and a half years ago, our channel presence in India has expanded from a few resellers to partnering with two major distributors: Savex Technologies for India and Inflow Technologies for SAARC. We’ve significantly invested in our team and channels to support this growth. Now, our focus is on accelerating growth in the SAARC region, building on the success we’ve seen in India and leveraging the enduring trend of hybrid work.

Jenkins: I think what’s on top of that is a public statement that we want to be recognised as a channel-first company. Since I joined five months ago, we have reorganised the team and, in collaboration with Ricky Kapur, our APAC head, invested significantly in channel resources. In some cases, we shifted AE headcount into channel-focused headcount. This has given us a good balance and the ability to scale. So, I think the future is really bright for the region and for us, which is why I’m here today.

What percentage of your business is channel focused in India?

Jenkins: We’ve set a public goal to reach 50% channel business, and we’re already meeting or exceeding that target in several regions worldwide. In India, around 85% of the UCaaS business in general is conducted through partners. While there’s still room for growth, I’m confident that the strong partner network developed by the team will help us reach our goal.

How has the Zoom partner ecosystem evolved over the past few years, and what major changes have you observed?

Jenkins: As our platform has evolved, so has our partner landscape. Initially, during COVID, Zoom Meetings met a global need with a straightforward sales cycle. However, with the introduction of Zoom Contact Centre and Workvivo, we’ve had to engage with a broader range of partners. While we once relied heavily on referrals, our current approach includes resell distribution, systems integrators, and service providers. Now, up to seven partners can be involved in each customer deal, reflecting the complexity of our expanded platform.

Can you share any success stories or notable achievements in the recent past?

Amin: From an India perspective, we’ve seen impressive success with Zoom Contact Centre. For instance, Lenskart has become a top use case, Skylark drones are using our Video SDKs for surveillance, and BdREN in Bangladesh has rolled out our platform across universities. The overall growth of our platform has been significant, supporting a diverse range of partners, from resellers to distributors. While APAC has traditionally been strong in resale, we’re now also integrating the referral model in India.

Do you have any incentives and training materials in place for your partners?

Jenkins: Yes, both apply. We’ve seen partners increasingly focus on certifications, especially with the introduction of post-sale competencies alongside pre-sale ones. In May, we launched two Zoom Spaces (Rooms) Competencies to recognise and reward partners for their expertise in delivering Zoom Spaces solutions. Completing these competencies contributes to their Zoom Up Gold or Platinum level requirements.



Amin: About six to eight months ago, we introduced the Zoom Up Partner Program, which now features different levels—Silver, Gold, and Platinum. This new structure, which we implemented around six months ago, offers varying levels of treatment and discounts based on each partner’s tier.

So how long has it been live?

Pereira: It’s been live since February 2024 globally. This is our second reiteration.. The first one was about a year and a half ago.

Have you tried to scale your success so far? How has it been?

Pereira: We have grown our partner base to more than 2000 partners in APAC. And our portfolio, as the team mentioned, Zoom Meetings, was a $20 product. And when you start looking at the Zoom Contact Centre, it’s a $150 product. For a partner, this means their ARPU (average revenue per subscriber per user) is increasing. This creates stickiness and incentivises them to build keywords, capabilities, and new skill sets. If they lack a particular skill set, the benefit and uniqueness of our program allows them to refer to that opportunity.

AI is being widely considered as the fourth industrial revolution. How are you incorporating AI-driven initiatives into the Zoom platform?

Jenkins: We’ve publicly declared our aim to be recognised as an AI company. Our Zoom AI Companion, included with paid subscriptions, is a game changer—providing meeting summaries and action items without the need for manual note-taking. With hundreds of thousands of accounts already using it, we’re just scratching the surface. Exciting features are on the horizon, like agent assists and self-service bots. While we’re still in the early stages, the progress we’ve made is promising and aligns well with our vision.

So are you encouraging your partners to incorporate AI?

Jenkins: I’ve been discussing with partners how to kickstart their customers’ AI journeys. When considering some of the barriers they face at the moment, cost is often one element, as well as security compliance. I advise partners to start with our AI Companion as an entry point. We’re working on integrating our platform with ServiceNow, Microsoft, and Google, aiming to make AI a seamless part of their offerings with Zoom.

How do you place yourself against your competitors?

Jenkins: We focus on three key areas. First, our rapid innovation stands out, with an unprecedented number of features added to Zoom Contact Centre in just 18 months, particularly leveraging AI. Second, our reliability is our pillar; many have told me how Zoom supported them through the pandemic, which underscores our dependable platform. Finally, users appreciate both the innovation and seamless experience of Zoom, which, combined with our strong TCO and ROI story, enhances our global appeal.

Amin: Zoom has become so integral that it’s even used as a verb. Despite the competition, we focus on ourselves rather than them. Our platform minimises the need to switch between apps. Everything—from Workvivo and Zoom Phone to Zoom Contact Centre, Calendar, Mail, Meetings, and Chat—is conveniently available in one place on the Zoom app.

Pereira: The Zoom AI Companion has been a game-changer for us. Launched in September last year, it has already been activated for 700,000 accounts. Unlike our competitors, we don’t complicate things with multiple pricing models. This simplicity, combined with the seamless integration of AI, makes adopting Zoom’s AI solutions straightforward and cost-effective for our customers.

What industry trends do you foresee and plan to capitalise on?

Jenkins: I think there is a fascinating combination of three factors at play right now: UCaaS, CCaaS, and what I would describe as company culture, all intersecting in this new hybrid AI-powered world.

Organisations using Zoom both internally and in Contact Centres benefit from integrating technologies to resolve issues efficiently and enhance customer satisfaction. Workvivo is a prime example of this success across various industries, from finance to retail. Additionally, Zoom’s integration allows engineers to solve complex problems remotely, showcasing innovative trends. Notably, as Gen Z’s preference for text and video communication grows, it will be important to adapt customer service approaches accordingly.

Do you have these in the roadmap?

Jenkins: Absolutely. A lot of these technologies are already available to people, and it’s interesting to see how customers and partners are using them in various ways. We have banking customers who offer a chat-based, AI-driven interaction for their basic services. As they move towards higher net worth clients, they are providing personalised video agents. It will be interesting to see how this develops.

What is the vision for India and what roadmap have you set for it?

Amin: Zoom is still emerging in India, focusing on expanding its channel-first strategy to drive growth. The company is shifting resources from direct sales to channel partnerships to penetrate tier two, three, and four markets. Recent changes in regional decision-making have empowered our local leaders to drive this strategy. With new products like Zoom Contact Centre and Workvivo, Zoom aims to advance its presence and impact in the Indian market.

Pereira: My vision for India is to capitalise on its rapid economic growth and significant Contact Centre market. We aim to make Zoom the preferred omnichannel solution for B2B organisations by offering video, voice, and chatbots on a single platform, simplifying global integration and eliminating the need for multiple tools.

Do you have vernacular language support for the Indian market?

Yes. We’ve got Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Bengali. There’re plans for launching some more as well.

Which are the areas that your partners need to invest to align with their vision?

Jenkins: At Zoom, our partner vision revolves around three core areas. First, we urge partners to focus on our key campaigns: AI, reimagining teamwork, and enhancing customer loyalty. Second, we evaluate partners based on their investment in training, deal registrations, and work volume. Lastly, we aim to boost the number of partners involved in Zoom implementations, integrations, and managed services, offering support and rewards based on their engagement in these areas.

Amin: In India, our partners are focused on developing skills in emerging technologies and incorporating new partners to support this. Day one and ongoing support are essential for customer retention, as the value provided by partners encourages continued engagement. We are prioritising partners who invest in new technologies and improve their professional and wraparound services to deliver a comprehensive, end-to-end customer experience.