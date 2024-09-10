In an exclusive conversation with Diego Utge, EVP and Group President – APAC, Ingram Micro, and N.S. Bindra, SVP and Chief Country Executive, Ingram Micro India, CRN India explores the company’s transformative journey under Utge’s leadership. The discussion delves into Ingram Micro’s key strategies, innovations beyond traditional tech distribution, and its commitment to sustainability. Utge and Bindra share insights on the company’s advanced solutions, the game-changing Xvantage platform, and their collaborative efforts with OEMs and cloud MSPs to accelerate cloud adoption. They also highlight Ingram Micro’s dedication to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives and future goals for global and Indian markets.

What are the key strategies and decisions that have been instrumental in Ingram Micro’s recent success?

Diego Utge: Our success at Ingram Micro is rooted in two core principles: our people and our customer-centric approach. The company’s legacy and reputation, built over 45 years, have been sustained by a dedicated team, many of whom have been with us for decades. This continuity ensures that our customers—whom we consider our partners—receive unparalleled service and support. We focus on understanding their needs and helping them deploy cutting-edge technologies effectively. By segmenting our business into advanced solutions, cloud services, and professional services, we cater to a diverse range of markets, from SMBs to large enterprises, ensuring that each customer receives tailored solutions.

Ingram Micro is evolving beyond traditional tech distribution. What new solutions and services are being introduced?

Diego Utge: At the heart of our offerings is the concept of the “life cycle of data.” Data is the new gold, and every aspect of business today revolves around it. We support our partners throughout this life cycle—from data creation and computation to storage and eventual disposal. Our solutions are designed to handle the complexities of data management, ensuring that our partners can deliver innovative and effective solutions to their end customers. This holistic approach allows us to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving technological landscape, continuously offering relevant and impactful services.

How is Ingram Micro’s evolution shaping the company’s future?

Diego Utge: Our role is to continuously bring the latest technologies to market, enabling our customers to achieve better outcomes and drive profitability. We stay on top of technological advancements by partnering closely with OEMs and offering robust enablement programs. This ensures that we are always ready to meet the market’s needs, providing the right technical capabilities, professional services, and offerings at the right time. The rapid pace of technological evolution keeps us on our toes, and we are committed to staying ahead of the curve.

N S Bindra: Customer-centricity is at the core of our strategy. Our focus is on empowering our partners to deliver outcomes that their customers desire. Whether it’s offering pay-per-use models, vertical-specific solutions, or enabling partners to deliver complex technologies without needing deep technical knowledge, we are dedicated to making our partners successful. This approach ensures that we are always aligned with the changing needs of the market.

How does Ingram Micro’s Xvantage platform enhance the overall experience for partners and customers?

Diego Utge: Xvantage is our game-changing digital platform designed to simplify the complexities of technology distribution. It offers a consumer-like experience in a B2B environment, providing our partners with an intuitive, persona-based interface that learns from their behavior. This self-learning platform allows partners to procure hardware, software, services, and cloud solutions in one seamless transaction. It also provides data-driven insights and recommendations, helping partners discover new revenue opportunities and increase profitability. Xvantage is more than just a transactional tool; it’s a comprehensive platform that enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of our partners.

Can you highlight any recent partnerships that have accelerated cloud adoption in India?

N S Bindra: We have numerous partnerships, but a couple of notable examples include our work with AWS and Palo Alto Networks. By combining AWS’s cloud capabilities with Palo Alto’s security solutions, we offer cloud security solutions that cater to both cloud-native partners and those transitioning from traditional environments. Another example is our partnership with NetApp, where we integrate their storage solutions with AWS’s cloud services to provide scalable, secure, and efficient storage solutions. These partnerships enable us to offer end-to-end solutions that address the unique needs of our partners and their customers, driving the adoption of cloud technologies in India.

How is Ingram Micro contributing to a greener future and promoting sustainability?

Diego Utge: Sustainability is a critical focus for us. We publish an annual ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) report, which outlines our efforts. In India, we’ve implemented several initiatives, such as using solar energy in our warehouses, organizing employee tree-planting activities, and eliminating single-use plastics in our offices. We’ve also transitioned to battery-operated vehicles for shipments. Additionally, we’re involved in social initiatives, such as providing educational opportunities to underprivileged communities. These efforts are part of our broader commitment to sustainability, both within our organization and across our partnerships.

N.S. Bindra: We also ensure that our sustainability efforts extend to the solutions we provide to our partners. For example, we offer solutions that help reduce energy consumption and optimize resources, contributing to a greener future for all.

What are the next big milestones or goals for Ingram Micro globally and in India?Diego Utge: The next big milestones for Ingram Micro on a global scale revolve around continuously evolving our service offerings and expanding our digital capabilities. Our focus is on enhancing the Ingram Micro Xvantage platform to create an even more seamless and efficient experience for our partners. We are also committed to playing a pivotal role in the digital transformation journeys of our customers, helping them to harness the power of emerging technologies such as AI, cloud computing, and advanced data analytics.

In India, our goals align with our global objectives but are tailored to meet the unique demands of the Indian market. We aim to deepen our market penetration, especially in Tier II and III cities, to bring our advanced solutions to a broader audience. We are also focused on growing our partnerships with local businesses, helping them to scale and succeed by providing end-to-end solutions that meet their specific needs. As the Indian economy continues to grow, we see immense potential in contributing to the country’s technological advancement by offering solutions that drive efficiency, sustainability, and innovation.

How are Ingram Micro’s global strategies being adapted for the Indian market?N.S. Bindra: Our global strategies are tailored to the Indian market by focussing on technology solutions that address specific customer problems rather than just adopting new technologies for the sake of it. We emphasise the practical application of technologies like AI to solve real-world issues and enhance partner and customer success.