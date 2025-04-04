Slack is helping businesses by boosting productivity, driving efficiency, and enabling long-term sustainability: Rahul Sharma, Salesforce India

In an interaction with CRN India, Rahul Sharma, Vice President – Sales, Salesforce India, outlines how AI-powered workplace platform, Slack, is enabling businesses to harness cutting-edge technology to streamline collaboration, enhance productivity, and drive sustainable growth. Sharma further highlights that with AI capabilities embedded in Slack and Salesforce’s suite of products, businesses are experiencing a new wave of teamwork, and efficiency.

How can enterprises successfully integrate Agentic AI to enhance productivity and innovation?

Organisations can successfully integrate Agentic AI by embedding AI-powered automation directly into their existing flow of work, enabling employees to work smarter and faster. With Agentforce in Slack, businesses can deploy trusted, autonomous AI agents across departments like sales, service, marketing, and commerce. This allows teams to surface insights, automate repetitive tasks, and act in real time within their natural flow of work.

By combining this powerful agentic layer with Slack, the operating system for work, every employee can seamlessly engage with Agentforce to drive efficiently. Whether summarising conversations, surfacing relevant insights, or automating workflows, AI agents help streamline decision-making while allowing employees to focus on high-value, strategic work.

However, successful integration goes beyond just technology, it requires empowering employees with the skills and confidence to work alongside AI. Organisations must also empower teams through training and personalisation as employees need the skills and confidence to work alongside AI tools effectively. Upskilling programs should focus on building AI fluency, while AI solutions, like Slack’s intuitive platform, should deliver personalised insights and connect tools, systems, and data to address complex challenges efficiently. Equally important is fostering an AI-ready culture built on trust, transparency, and alignment with business objectives. By ensuring clear and ethical AI governance, organisations can drive adoption, enhance productivity, and maximise ROI.

When AI efficiency harmonises with human creativity, organisations unlock new opportunities for collaboration and innovation. With a thoughtful integration strategy, businesses can thrive in an AI-first world, driving progress and reimagining what’s possible.

What are the unique opportunities and challenges for Indian organisations adopting AI-driven technologies?

AI-driven technologies present Indian organisations with transformative opportunities, but they also come with unique challenges that require a nuanced approach. On the one hand, AI offers the potential to revolutionise workplace efficiency and customer engagement. AI powered tools can streamline workflows, enhance communication, and automate routine tasks, enabling businesses to drive productivity.

According to our recent Slack Workforce Index, 61% of Indian desk workers have already adopted AI, significantly above the global average of 40%, highlighting a readiness to embrace AI-driven collaboration tools. Moreover, businesses can leverage AI to deliver personalised customer experiences through chatbots and recommendation systems, with 80% of Indian workers expressing enthusiasm about AI’s potential. This enthusiasm, coupled with AI’s ability to analyse vast datasets in real time, positions Indian organisations to make smarter, data-driven decisions, providing them a competitive edge in an increasingly dynamic market.

However, the road to AI adoption is not without its challenges. One of the most pressing is the skill gap – while AI adoption is growing, 40% of Indian desk workers have spent less than five hours learning to use AI tools, and 98% feel the urgency to upskill. This highlights the need for organisations to invest in training and reskilling programs to future-proof their workforce.

Data privacy and ethics also present significant concerns. As AI adoption expands, businesses must navigate evolving data protection laws and ensure compliance, in a regulatory environment that demands greater transparency and accountability. Additionally, legacy infrastructure remains a hurdle – many Indian organisations still rely on outdated systems that are difficult to integrate with AI solutions, making cloud computing and advanced data storage critical investments.

Indian organisations stand at a pivotal moment in their AI journey. By balancing these opportunities and challenges, organisations can harness AI’s full potential to drive sustainable growth and innovation in an AI-first world.

How is Salesforce helping Slack’s customers grow through a combination of CRM, data, AI, and trust?

Salesforce is helping Slack’s customers grow by seamlessly integrating CRM, data, AI – bringing customer success, sales acceleration, and AI-powered collaboration together in one place. With Slack and Salesforce working as one, businesses can unify CRM and conversational data to close information gaps, align teams, and move faster. By embedding AI directly into the flow of work, organisations gain deeper insights that drive smarter decision-making.

For sales teams, Slack makes closing deals faster and easier by providing full visibility into accounts and opportunities. With real-time alerts, deal updates, and automated workflows, teams can take action instantly—whether they’re in the office or on the go.

We’re also empowering customer success teams by seamlessly bringing agents into conversations. Agentforce in Slack enables employees to surface and act on customer data, enriched with Slack context, to deliver better customer experience and close deals faster. And organisations look to unlock the full potential of AI agents, they need solutions embedded in the platforms their employees already use. Agentforce is deployable in Slack, bringing customisable digital labor into direct messages (DMs) and channels, so teams can tap into AI-powered automation without disrupting their workflow.

Trust is the foundation of everything we do. Salesforce ensures that all customer data is managed with transparency, security, and ethical AI practices. By prioritising data privacy and aligning AI strategies with organisational goals, Salesforce and Slack build the confidence businesses need to embrace these technologies fully. Together, they are fostering a trusted, intelligent, collaborative workspace that fuels innovation, enhances productivity, and drives long-term, sustainable growth.

How AI tools like Slack are boosting productivity and contributing to long-term business sustainability?

Slack is transforming the way businesses work—boosting productivity, driving efficiency, and enabling long-term sustainability. By embedding AI directly into the flow of work, Slack empowers teams to work smarter, automate repetitive tasks, and make faster, data-driven decisions.

Features such as Slack AI and Agentforce, for instance, allow teams to automate workflows, summarise conversations across multiple channels, and even generate meeting minutes with a simple command. This means employees can channel their energy into high-value tasks that drive growth and innovation.

Moreover, the ability to integrate with over 2,600 tools ensures that Slack fits seamlessly into the flow of work, embedding operational processes like travel or leave requests into one unified platform. By consolidating these tasks, we’re making work more efficient and helping businesses significantly reduce costs and reliance on multiple tools.

Going forward, how will AI redefine workplace dynamics and employee roles in the next five years?

The next five years will see AI profoundly transforming workplace dynamics, and we’re already seeing the first glimpses of this future at Slack. As AI takes on the mundane and repetitive tasks that have traditionally consumed employees’ time, it will demand present roles to be upskilled. Employees will no longer need to focus on summarising conversations, scheduling, or digging through complex datasets. Instead, they’ll be free to invest their time in creative, strategic, and relationship-driven work, areas where human ingenuity is irreplaceable and required.

What excites me most is the emergence of new skill sets driven by AI adoption. The workplace is no longer static; it’s evolving into a dynamic ecosystem where AI amplifies human ingenuity. The future of collaboration will depend on harmonising AI’s capabilities with human creativity, with trust as its foundation. Organisations that proactively embrace these changes and invest in upskilling their workforce are likely to thrive in this evolving landscape.