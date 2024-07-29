We are committed to empowering our partners on sustainable industry solutions tailored to the nuances of the Indian data centre market: Sachin Bhalla, Schneider Electric India

In an interaction with CRN India, Sachin Bhalla, VP & Country GM – Secure Power, Schneider Electric India & SAARC, outlines how the company is leading the pathway of innovation towards enabling the data centres of the future and helping partners pursue new business opportunities and accelerate growth with both existing and prospective customers.

There is a boom in the data centre industry, and every report suggests high double-digit growth. What are the key factors driving this growth?

The industry experts believe that the Indian data centre market is expected to be a $10 billion market by 2027.The industry thrives due to a combination of factors, with artificial intelligence playing a pivotal role. As AI technologies become more advanced, they generate substantial data, necessitating robust storage and processing capabilities. This surge in data volume has fueled a growing demand for data centres that can efficiently manage this influx.

Furthermore, the widespread adoption of cloud-based solutions empowers businesses to reap the benefits of cloud computing, intensifying the necessity for secure and efficient data centres. The burgeoning influence of social media and content streaming platforms also propels the expansion of data centres, as these platforms generate vast amounts of data. Consequently, there is an escalating requirement for high-capacity data centres to ensure seamless operations. In essence, the data centre market is driven by diverse industries, all seeking secure, reliable, and scalable data storage solutions.

How is Schneider Electric India leading the pathway of innovation towards enabling the data centres of the future?

At Schneider Electric India, we are experts in providing reliable and efficient solutions for business continuity across various sectors including banking, finance, IT/ITES, healthcare, and manufacturing. Our expertise is evident in our primary focus on delivering critical power products and solutions for essential applications requiring uninterrupted power supply and high-quality performance. As the leading vendor in India, our offerings encompass UPS, racks, power distribution units, environmental monitoring, cooling systems, software, and digital services. We ensure our products are highly efficient, always connected, and can be remotely monitored, giving you the confidence that your operations are in safe hands.

Schneider Electric specialises in manufacturing in-row cooling systems, chillers, Precision Air Conditioning (PAC), and Precision Air Handling Units (PAHU) to meet the demand for domestic and international cooling products. To prevent substantial damage and disruptions in data centres, sustainable solutions are crucial. We provide customised thermal management solutions for data centres, telecom, and commercial and industrial applications, addressing the diverse needs of global and domestic markets. Cooling is pivotal in today’s technological advancement, as data centres are projected to consume one-fifth of the worldwide power supply by 2025.

What are the key trends impacting the global data centre industry?

The demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly rising, triggering a significant transformation in the data centre industry. Projections indicate that AI workloads will experience a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26-36% by 2028. Consequently, power demand will be increased within existing and new data centres. The data centre industry will face the crucial task of adapting to AI demands and fully embracing its potential. This will involve addressing issues related to scarcity and effective power management. With AI applications becoming increasingly widespread across various sectors, data centres are adjusting their physical infrastructure designs to support the escalating power requirements of AI-driven applications adequately.

There are three noteworthy industry trends to keep an eye on. The first one is ‘Alternative Energy,’ wherein an increasing adoption of renewable and alternative energy sources for powering data centres is gaining momentum, driven by both sustainability goals and cost efficiency. The second trend is ‘Liquid Cooling,’ wherein a growing transition towards liquid cooling solutions in data centres is aimed at managing increasing power densities, enhancing energy efficiency, and reducing overall cooling costs. And the third one is ‘Quantum Computing’,wherein the emergence of quantum computing technologies is poised to impact data centres by providing unparalleled processing power and capabilities, potentially leading to infrastructure and operational shifts.

What’s Schneider Electric’s new value proposition to help CIOs and their businesses thrive in the era of cloud computing, Big Data, AI, and IoT? Will it enhance the ESG mandate and sustainable IT for organisations?

Today, data centres’ high electricity use contributes to the need to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees. We must cut carbon dioxide emissions in half by 2050. Data centres currently represent 4% of global carbon emissions. Indian companies are moving to the cloud, increasing the need for hyperscale data centres. Our Indian teams are developing minor, connected data centres suited to India’s climate and market, offering hope for a more sustainable future.

The data centre industry needs a holistic sustainability framework with standardised metrics to guide the planning of owners and operators. Schneider Electric’s Energy Management Research Center has developed a first-of-its-kind framework leveraging expertise from ESG experts, sustainability consultants, and data centre solution architects to take the guesswork out of data centre sustainability. This framework comprises 23 specific metrics, described in the white paper “Guide to Environmental Sustainability Metrics for Data Centers.” This standard set of metrics will help companies focus on the environmental impacts that matter, assess their performance relative to others, and make improvement plans.

These metrics are divided into five categories – energy, greenhouse gas emissions, water, waste, and land and biodiversity. We, at Schneider, believe that by addressing the four pillars—sustainability, efficiency through optimisation of cost speed and capital, adaptiveness, and resilience—the challenge of solving the energy paradox through data centres could be met.

The demand for computing power is constantly rising. Could you elaborate on the innovative strategies Schneider Electric is implementing to minimise the environmental impact of energy-intensive data centres?

At Schneider Electric, we are committed to sustainability in data centres. Our approach prioritises energy efficiency and renewable energy while providing advanced power management solutions. With our EcoStruxure platform, we optimise energy consumption and promote sustainable practices throughout the data centre’s lifecycle. These initiatives reduce carbon footprint and align with global environmental goals for a greener digital future.

The boom of Indian data centre industry has opened a plethora of opportunities for both Schneider and its partners. How are you helping partners pursue new business opportunities and accelerate growth with both existing and prospective customers?

As the data centre industry in India experiences remarkable growth, tremendous opportunities await our partners to excel alongside us. Schneider Electric is committed to empowering our partners with in-depth training and certifications on sustainable industry solutions tailored to the nuances of the Indian data centre market.

Through our unique EcoXpert partner program, we establish a prestigious alliance between our brand and a global ecosystem of solution providers with diverse expertise. This collaboration enables the delivery of cutting-edge automation and digital solutions, ensuring efficiency and sustainability at the forefront of the industry.

Today, more and more resellers are shifting from hardware sales to becoming IT solution providers, and offering Managed Power Services, edge computing and cloud migration services to customers. How is Schneider helping its partners in this transition journey so that they can capture market share, catalyse growth, and increase sales pipeline and profitability?

The new certifications within theEcoXpert program focus on empowering partners to be trusted advisors on Data Center and Critical Infrastructure solutions. The modules within the new certification program are designed to support Schneider Electric’s channel partners so that they gain the industry knowledge and skill-sets needed to digitise for a more sustainable future.

The new Schneider Electric Data Center & Critical Infrastructure Certification within the EcoXpert Partner Program targets partners involved in data centre design and build, cooling and power specialists, systems integration and process automation, electrical and mechanical contractors, and service providers.

The program is designed to educate, support, and create opportunities for collaboration. The new benefits, as part of this critical infrastructure education focus, have been made to meet the growing demand for more specialised training, including online training; badge and certificate;access to the comprehensive partner ecosystem, other lead certifications, and technical pre-sales support.