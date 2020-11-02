Apple ECG monitoring app now available in S Korea

Read Article

Apple said on Monday that its electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring app on Apple Watch is now available in South Korea as the US tech giant tries to expand its presence in the wearables market here with upgraded health-related features.

Apple said local consumers who have Apple Watch Series 4 or later can use its ECG app through software updates after it recently secured an approval from South Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, reports Yonhap news agency.

Apple’s ECG app records a person’s heartbeat and rhythm using sensors on Apple Watch. It can detect atrial fibrillation (AFib), a form of irregular heart rhythm, for possible arrhythmia.

The ECG app on Apple Watch was first released in 2018 but was only available to consumers in select markets then due to health device regulations in each country.

Apple is the world’s largest smartwatch vendor, accounting for a 51.4 percent revenue share in the global market in the first half of the year, according to market researcher Counterpoint Research.

The launch of such an app on Apple Watch will heat up smartwatch competition here as Samsung Electronics also recently launched an upgraded health tracking app with ECG and blood pressure monitoring functions on its Galaxy Watch devices in the domestic market.

–IANS

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]