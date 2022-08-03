Customer Experience is the New Product | CRN CLS

At CRN Channel Leadership Summit 2022, ClearTouch, a cloud-hosted contact center platform provider, leveraged the CRN’s LaunchPad platform to showcase how the customer experience is the driving force behind any company’s growth, the product is the only differentiator in this era of innovation, and how ClearTouch is working towards streamlining the business processes of its customers.

CRN LaunchPad is a unique value composition for IT vendors who are launching new products and services into the market and need to engage with the Partner Community on all the fronts such as: Create Awareness & Generate Buzz; Share Information, Assets, and Knowledge about the Product & Solutions; Create Interest within the Partner community, and Encourage Partners to join their Partner Program.

Dhivakar Aridoss, Marketing Head, ClearTouch, during his short stretch of time, highlighted the company’s mission to provide its customers with the optimal level of satisfaction using the tools like voice recordings, screen recording, and workforce optimization, keeping in mind the need for a cloud contact center platform in the current technological era.