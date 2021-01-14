Record 218 bn app downloads in 2020, consumer spend hits $143 bn

Read Article

Mobile app downloads on both Google and Apple stores grew by 7 per cent year-over-year to a record 218 billion in 2020, as consumer spending on apps also went up by 20 per cent to reach $143 billion, according to a new report.

Consumers also spent 3.5 trillion minutes using apps on Android devices alone, said analytics firm App Annie’s annual ‘State of Mobile’ industry report.

“Even with people staying at home across the world, we saw an acceleration of mobile usage habits by 2 to 3 years – strengthening mobile’s role as the most crucial instrument for engaging customers and growing your top line,” the report mentioned.

The consumer spending was led by markets that included China, the US, Japan, South Korea and the UK, reports TechCrunch.

“The increase in time spent is a trend that’s not unique to the U.S., but can be seen across several other countries, including both developing mobile markets like Indonesia, Brazil and India,” the report said.

Mobile gaming adoption also grew in 2020. ‘Among Us’ became a breakout game in several markets in 2020, including the US.

TikTok saw incredible 325 per cent year-over-year growth, despite a ban in India.

Consumers spent 40 per cent more hours streaming on mobile devices, with time spent in streaming apps peaking in the second quarter in the west as the pandemic forced people inside.

YouTube became the No 1 streaming app by time spent among all markets, except China. The time spent on YouTube was up 6 times.

Apps like Zoom and Google Meet grew 275 per cent in Q4 2020, as remote work and learning continued.

–IANS

