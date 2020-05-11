Redington to offer new iPhone SE

Read Article

The iPhone SE will be available at a starting price of Rs 38,900 inclusive of cashback of Rs.3600 on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards

Redington will offer the powerful and affordable new iPhone SE. Featuring A13 Bionic, the fastest chip ever in a smartphone, iPhone SE offers unparalleled performance with great battery life, water and dust resistance, and the best single- camera system in an iPhone that unlocks the benefits of Portrait mode. iPhone SE will be available in 3500+ retail locations across India.

Established in 1993, Redington has traversed an eventful and exciting journey to evolve from very humble beginnings into the company we are today. The incredible journey has seen us emerge from one brand, one product category, and one market into a US $6.6 billion distribution and supply chain solutions provider to over 220 international brands in IT and Mobility spaces, serving 30+ emerging markets.

Today, new-age technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, Big Data and Analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), and 5G communications are opening new possibilities and new opportunities for tomorrow.

