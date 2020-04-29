ATEN launches VP Series Presentation Switches

Read Article

The switches are meant for smart meeting, conferences, and training anywhere

ATEN, the leading provider of AV/IT connectivity and management solutions, recently unveiled the ATEN Video Presentation Series to meet the challenges of meeting rooms, conferences and collaborative spaces. It is a versatile, multi-in-one user-friendly simplified presentation solution for any meeting space addressing flexibility, ease-of-use, quick control, and audio de-embedding. ATEN presentation switch series is tailor-made for smooth, efficient meetings in the face of challenges from using multiple device formats and sources, including from remote participants. ATEN VP Series Video Presentation Switches come with efficient HDMI switcher, satisfying business and creative needs for a wide variety of applications such as education, live streaming, corporate presentations, and more.

“ATEN simplifies AV integration and the compatibility challenges that accompany them, by eliminating the need for numerous individual components,” said Shyam Tambatkar, PSM – Pro AV at ATEN “We work in a mobile-centric world. To be efficient and user friendly, our meeting space should cater to all mobile devices including tablets, smartphones, and laptops. The VP series presentation switches are suited for any commercial environment such as meeting rooms, boardrooms, classrooms, or training rooms for creating an optimized meeting and collaboration space.”

ATEN VP1000 Core Series:

ATEN VP1000 core series multi-format solutions deliver high-quality, multi-format video and audio switching. Conversions are suitable for all small-to-medium sized corporate and education presentation environments. It features up to 4K and True 4K resolutions that support popular HDR formats, delivering more vivid and vibrant video than ever before.

ATEN VP1421- 4 x 2 True 4K Presentation Matrix Switch with Scaling, DSP, and HDBaseT-Lite: The VP1421 is a multi-in-one presentation switch that integrates a video matrix, True 4K scaler, HDBaseT extender, audio DSP, and analogue-to-digital converter functions into a single compact enclosure, ideal for meeting rooms and educational spaces. Supports resolutions up to 4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz (4:4:4) and HDR to deliver vivid content in every presentation.

ATEN VP1920- 9 x 2 4K Presentation Matrix Switch: ATEN VP1920 is a 3-in-1 presentation switch that integrates a video matrix switch, an audio processor, and analogue-to-digital converter functions. With nine multi-format inputs to two HDMI 4K outputs, it is designed to boost the efficiency and impact of professional presentations. It supports multi-format 9 Inputs and 2 HDMI outputs and delivers Superior video quality up to 4096 x 2160@60Hz (4:2:0) / 4096 x 2160@30Hz (4:4:4) (HDMI/DP).

ATEN VP1420- 4 x 2 True 4K Presentation Matrix Switch: ATEN VP1420 is a multi-in-one presentation switch that integrates a video matrix, True 4K scaler, audio processor, and analogue-to-digital converter functions into one compact device. With four analogues/digital inputs to two HDMI outputs, it is designed to boost the impact of any professional presentation in small- to medium-size meeting rooms.

ATEN VP2000 Collaborative Series:

ATEN VP2000 Collaborative Series facilitates distance-free content sharing with advanced audio. The solution is designed to empower larger meetings and facilitates collaboration between local and remote participants. It includes a seamless multi-in-one presentation switch with video matrix scaler, streaming, and audio mixer.

ATEN VP2730- 7 x 3 Seamless Presentation Matrix Switch with Scaler, Streaming, Audio Mixer, and HDBaseT: ATENVP2730 empowers larger meetings and facilitates collaboration between local and remote participants in boardrooms, video conferencing rooms, lecture halls, or distance learning classrooms. It supports 7 multi-format inputs to two HDMI and one HDBaseT high-definition outputs. The product delivers superior video quality up to 1080p @ 60Hz (HDMI/Display Port).

ATEN VP2120- Seamless Presentation Switch with Quad View Multistreaming: ATEN VP2120 Seamless Presentation Switch integrates video matrix switch, AV streaming, audio mixing, and collaborative functions into one compact device. It allows participants to join meetings wirelessly from laptops and smartphones, making collaboration faster and easier than ever before. The product comes with many high qualities features like Simultaneous Bi-directional Multi-streaming, Quad View Flexibility with Auto Layout, and Real-time Whiteboard Annotation, Instant Chat Room Sharing, and data protection with the secure connection.

The ATEN video presentation Control App features to control and provide collaboration capabilities to deliver smooth, engaging, and productive meetings when used with ATEN Video Presentation Switches with Ethernet support. It allows for multiple logins options, wireless streaming, source preview, intuitive control, and advanced collaboration.

