Dr D Y Patil Hospital & Research Centre selects Juniper Networks to power tech-enabled healthcare

Juniper Networks has announced that it has been selected by the Dr. D Y Patil Hospital & Research Centre in Pune for its network upgrade. This will simplify the hospital’s network configuration, management and maintenance and allow it to deliver world-class, technology-enabled healthcare with zero downtime.

In line with the country’s push toward a Digital India, DPU was seeking a cost-effective and easy-to-manage network upgrade that could accommodate the healthcare industry’s rapid digital transformation. The requirements included the ability to not only support, but also futureproof the hospital’s digitisation efforts, especially with initiatives such as the electronic health record system (EHR), picture archival and communications system (PACS) and the hospital information system (HIR).

Juniper Networks was selected for its ability to deliver a resilient, secure and highly automated architecture that could operate 24×7 with 100 per cent uptime, while still allowing for scalability alongside the growth of the institute. This solution framework was crucial for significant improvements in treatment and recovery time, without negatively impacting the performance and availability of other critical healthcare applications.

Across a sophisticated network infrastructure, DPU has deployed comprehensive upgrades from Juniper, including the QFX5100 and EX4600 switches, while implementing an inside-out security model through Juniper Connected Security by deploying the SRX1500 services gateway. In addition, the Junos Space network management platform has allowed the small IT team to automate policies, configurations, change management and troubleshooting – all from a central location.

Since the Juniper Networks deployment, D Y Patil Hospital & Research Centre has seen 100 per cent availability and an increase in network performance by over 60 per cent. With Juniper’s proven network automation capabilities, the entire institute is now managed by only two engineers who supervise over 5,000 IT users across the campus.

“What we have built alongside Juniper Networks at the D.Y. Patil Hospital & Research Centre is a true example of medical advancement. As a healthcare institution, our reliance on a reliable network infrastructure is especially critical. Having made the transformation into paperless, digitised systems, any downtime would severely hamper the course of treatment or restrict access to information. With the network upgrades, our robust, automated and scalable infrastructure today has allowed for 100 per cent uptime, with the ability to constantly adapt. We are delighted to have grown our infrastructure with the assistance of Juniper Networks over a long-term partnership, and we look forward to the continued build-up of a world-class healthcare ecosystem for many years to come,” said Dr. Somnath P Patil, Secretary, Dr. D.Y. Patil Vidyapeeth Society.

“DPU’s world-class Dr. D.Y. Patil Hospital & Research Centre is a prime example of how network infrastructure in the Indian healthcare sector needs revamping in order to stay vigilant and agile, without compromising on patient experience and customer accessibility. We’re thrilled to have been selected by DPU to provide our state-of-the-art networking and security solution. We see this as a benchmark for secure and efficient IT infrastructure across the healthcare ecosystem, and are committed to continued transformation alongside a Digital India,” said Sajan Paul, Managing Director and Country Manager, India and SAARC, Juniper Networks, India.