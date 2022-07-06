Taboola ties up with Jagran New Media

Taboola helping people discover things they may like, today announced their two-year partnership with Jagran New Media, a leading multi-lingual news platform. Under the partnership, Taboola will become the renowned publisher’s exclusive content recommendation partner to amplify its audience engagement and increase revenue growth.

With Taboola’s discovery platform and suite of products, Jagran New Media will enable their 91.48* million Hindi, English & Punjabi language users with content recommendation across desktop, tablet, and mobile web for increased reader engagement.

Jagran will leverage Taboola Newsroom to empower its editorial team with content performance in real time and help them with actionable insights from Taboola’s network to create relevant content for its readers. Moreover, Taboola News will enable Jagran to feature their content and acquire new readers through exclusive touchpoints on devices beyond the open web. Jagran will also leverage Taboola Feed, a vertical-scrolling feed experience similar to social networks that allows its users to access numerous content they enjoy, including articles and video. Using Taboola Video, Jagran will provide a non-intrusive and in-feed video experience to its audience and encourages visitors to stay on the site longer by providing targeted and relevant content.

On the partnership, Bharat Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Jagran New Media said, “Jagran New Media has been at the forefront of delivering news to a variety of audiences across regions and languages in order to maintain its leadership position among the top 10 news and information publishers in India. Our partnership with Taboola holds a great value, as it will enable us to tap the potential of their technology expertise for improved product experience and grow our digital audiences across languages. We are certain that the partnership will enable us to attain growth in terms of user engagement, retention, and revenue.”

On this partnership, Gaurav Arora, Chief Revenue Officer, Jagran New Media said, “It gives us immense pleasure to announce our partnership with Taboola. With their technology expertise, innovations, and offerings, we are confident that it will enable us to increase engagement for our growing audiences across categories. We are excited about the partnership and look forward to their valued association to drive value for our readers and explore new frontiers of revenue growth.”

Data from Taboola Newsroom identifies topics and news categories which have seen an increase in page view traffic. The insights help publishers create user friendly content and improve website engagement.