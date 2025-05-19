1 in 5 Indian PC users exposed to offline threats: Kaspersky Q1

Indian computer users remain vulnerable to offline, on-device threats such as USB drives and removable media, despite growing awareness around online cybersecurity. According to global cybersecurity company Kaspersky, its products detected 11,692,851 on-device threat incidents in India during the first quarter of 2025. Alarmingly, 17.8% of users encountered threats that originated from offline sources like USB drives, CDs, and other removable devices.

“Offline, on-device threats are often overlooked, but they pose a significant risk to data security and privacy,” said Purshottam Bhatia, Head of Consumer Business for India at Kaspersky. “These attacks—mainly viruses and worms—can bypass traditional defences. To stay protected, users need security solutions that include firewalls, anti-rootkit capabilities, and control over external devices, in addition to antivirus protection.”

The Q1 2025 data shows that worms, file viruses, and malware delivered via removable media continue to compromise systems across the country. This persistent issue points to a gap in security practices among users, especially when it comes to safeguarding against physical and offline vectors of infection.

These insights come from the Kaspersky Security Network (KSN) and are featured in the Kaspersky Security Bulletin. KSN gathers anonymised cybersecurity data from millions of voluntary users of Kaspersky products, offering detailed visibility into regional cyberthreat trends.

To raise awareness and promote stronger cybersecurity practices, Kaspersky has extended its partnership with the Mumbai Indians as their Official Cybersecurity Partner for the 2025 IPL season.

