278 million 5G smartphones will be sold in 2020, says Canalys report

Read Article

With the 5G revolution going ahead full throttle, China is leading from the front with network deployment and handset availability. According to a Canalys report, 278 million 5G phones are expected to be sold in the world and 62% of them, that’s basically 172 million, will be sold in the Greater China market.

Market predictions for 2021 indicate that almost double the amount of 5G phones globally with all key regions seeing massive growth in total volume.

GSMArena reports that the Realme V3, which was launched on September 1, officially became the first 5G phone that was priced under $150 (CNY999 in China which is basically $146), that’s like ₹11,014 approx.

Canalys analyst Shengtao Jin feels that this milestone, of an affordable 5G device, has arrived three months earlier than expected and will cause a “significant ripple effect” on the other regions of Southeast Asia, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and in Latin America as well – all regions were Chinese smartphone companies are growing.

Just because a region is not ready with 5G network, that is not going to stop these phone companies from pushing out 5G devices in those markets and this is what will give these companies an edge over the competition. And Samsung is the only major non-Chinese company launching 5G devices right now, the rest are all Chinese.

Just because a region is not ready with 5G network, that is not going to stop these phone companies from pushing out 5G devices in those markets. (Canalys)

Huawei is expected to play a major role in 5G smartphone adoption despite all the challenges and supply chain constraints it is facing globally. If Huawei is unable to deliver, that space will be filled by the likes of Oppo, Xiaomi and TCL, says Ben Shanton, senior analyst at Canalys.

Over time, the average sales price for 5G phones in Europe is expected to go down to $765 ( ₹56,175 approx) in 2021 and further down to $477 ( ₹35,027 approx) in 2024. And that too because the key players – Samsung and Apple – have more expensive phones on their portfolio.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com