iValue Partners with Virsec to Deliver Application Protection from Memory to Web

iValue InfoSolutions has partnered with American Application Protection and Security solutions provider Virsec, a cybersecurity company delivering a radically new approach to protect organizations against advanced cyberattacks. This move is in line with strengthening iValue’s commitment to protecting and transforming digital assets of organizations across key industries such as Defense, Financial Services, Retail, Technology, Healthcare, etc.,

Virsec Security Platform is the first solution that deterministically blocks advanced memory-based attacks, unknown threats, stealthy fileless malware, and more with complete accuracy and no impact on applications. Using patented Trusted Execution technology, the platform delivers the most advanced application protection against sophisticated attacks, discovering and preventing exploits of critical composite application functions, process memory and the CPU-stopping threats that bypass traditional security solutions. The solution discretely analyzes compiled and interpreted code, and acts as a memory firewall to prevent misuse of memory and unauthorized deviations in process flows in real time.

iValue’s unique go-to-market, with focused practices for BFSI, Government, Enterprise and Channels is a key differentiator. There is also an experienced team engaging the Consultants including the Big 4 as well as the Regional Consultants primarily on the GOI and Banking projects apart from the Large Enterprise opportunities. Empowered by Analytics for targeted Business Development, iValue has been delivering 4+ times market growth for its OEMs consistently over the last 11 years.

Virsec introduces a breakthrough deterministic approach to detecting advanced threats and memory-based attacks within milliseconds. It enables fast detection of threats during application runtime, effectively closing down the window of exposure for enterprise applications. Through Virsec, enterprises can effectively harden applications from the inside, while ensuring application integrity, API enforcement and continuous authorization in the face of a threat.

“iValue’s continuous endeavor to build robust cyber stack to strengthen partner’s solution offering in safeguarding “Customer’s Crown Jewels” gets further impetus with Virsec. Virsec’s patented technology delivers effective runtime application memory protection against fileless and memory-based exploits, helping enterprises eliminate advanced and focused attacks in their fast-growing digital estates., said Harsh Marwah, Chief Growth Officer, iValue InfoSolutions.

“iValue has been a force in the markets they operate, especially in India and it gives us immense pleasure to be associated with a technology enabler who boasts of a rich eco-system of channel partners. iValue’s distinctive industry focused GTM strategies augers perfectly with our product roadmap” said Bobby Gupta, Managing Director International Business, Virsec Inc. “Virsec is a pioneer in protecting applications against advanced fileless, zero-day and memory-based attacks and with iValue, we look forward to great opportunities working together and enhance our market position in the forthcoming years through this association.”