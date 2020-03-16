Read Article

EverestIMS Technologies releases the Infraon product suite at its partner symposium

EverestIMS Technologies Pvt Ltd (EverestIMS), released the latest version of the Infraon Product Suite at its Partner Symposium. In terms of product evolution, the next version of the “Everest Product Suite” will now be called the “Infraon Product Suite”. It will also sport a fresh, new visual identity, logo and tagline. The new name “Infraon” will now prefix all products, frameworks and solution sets that the company will release in future.

EverestIMS Technologies prides itself on two things – a vibrant and strong partner network plus products that deliver cutting edge solutions to an array of customers. And what better occasion to launch the latest version of the integrated Infraon Product Suite than a platform with all partners being present.

The Infraon product suite features a set of fully integrated products containing Monitoring, Tracking and Automation products, namely Infraon IMS, Infraon Desk and Infraon NCCM. With a very powerful integrated CMDB, this suit will be a game changer in transforming customer’s monitoring and automation challenges.

The Infraon Suite brings IT, Services and compliance together under the ambit of a single offering. The name Infraon crystalizes the term ‘Infrastructure Online’ which translates into IT becoming a key driver of business. The brand evolution is part of the company’s strategy targeted to emphasize the strength of its integrated product suite which lay the foundation for enterprise digital transformation. The partners were enthused by this announcement and reflected upon the fact that such a deeply integrated suite was the need of the hour and there were very few tools in the market that offered such a slew of in-depth features.

The Infraon Suite can be used by businesses across any industry vertical with single or multi-location presence. It now offers a unique insight driven product for enterprise, telecom, government, BFSI, healthcare and many other vertical customers. It lays the foundation for Digital Transformation and ultimately shifts the role of IT from a business supporter to a business driver.

V Satish Kumar, CEO, EverestIMS said “We have always been a product driven company and recently integrated our Infraon Product Suite as a single unified offering. Our partners had been requesting for such an offering and we decided to move full speed ahead with this. It was quite exciting because we gained more insights about our products, customers and partner needs in the process. This is just the first step. We will continue to release more exciting features in the months to come”.

The Partner Symposium was a grand success where partners shared insights, gave testimonials and discussed future market opportunities.