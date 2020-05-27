Hero Electronix expands the Qubo family with Qubo Smart Home Security Camera

Read Article

Hero Electronix, a Hero Group company which forayed into the consumer technology market in 2019 with the launch of Qubo connected smart devices has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of the Qubo Smart Home Security Camera. With its breakthrough AI features, you can now secure every aspect of your life whether it’s securing your Home from intruders or staying connected with your loved ones.

The Qubo Smart Home Security Camera (abbreviated as HSC) comes equipped with first of its kind AI features making it unique in its peer group globally. AI features like person detection and baby cry alert have been specifically developed to filter out the noise and help you monitor the things that matter most to you. E.g., the Qubo camera has advanced Person Detection. This feature constantly analyzes the video and only notifies you when it detects a person in its field of view. This is unlike other motion-activated cameras in this category which can flood your phone with irrelevant alerts like cars passing by the street or your dog moving in the living room. The Smart Home Security camera is very easy to set-up and can be installed anywhere in your house within minutes. You can mount it on a wall or use it as a table top device in your baby’s room. With its IP 65 rating, it is the first Indian security camera which is weather resistant and can be used outdoors too.

The Qubo Home Security camera also comes with the Qubo COVID guard feature. COVID Guard is an AI-based solution developed by the dedicated in-house R&D team at Hero Electronix. Qubo’s AI platform can accurately detect whether a person is with a mask or without a mask. The Camera’s AI on detecting the absence of a mask will inform the user via Qubo App as a smart notification. The COVID guard has been designed to be used by businesses such as cloud kitchens, stores, office workplaces, and small retail stores etc where there is a large congregation of individuals in closed confined spaces and households as well.

Qubo Smart Home security camera comes packed with best in class camera features. This 1080p Full HD camera with 10x digital zoom and night vision will give you a clear view of your surroundings even in low light conditions. The two-way talk feature with echo cancellation allows for clear conversations even when people are standing/seated afar. Qubo Smart Home Security Camera is the most secure device in its category. Secured using the Q-Crypto framework, all accesses to the device is only from authenticated and authorized users. In our security camera the video, audio and image data is protected by strong encryption methodologies, and transported over TLS secured channels to the cloud and user for consumption. Ensuring that consumer’s data stays private and confidential always.

The camera will be available at an accessible price point of INR 4,290 across leading offline outlets and online channels from next week onwards. With the Qubo Smart Home Security Camera, Hero Electronix aims to tap into the consumer segment residing in individual homes and apartments across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. Qubo Home Security Camera has been designed to reduce separation anxiety across Indian households especially across nuclear families and individuals who spend long hours away from their homes.

With the launch of the Qubo Home Security Camera, Hero Electronix is committed to its vision of launching more than 10 smart products across Home Automation, Automotive, and Entertainment domains in the next 2 years. Hero Electronix is also committed to expanding its Qubo range of products to address the needs of the entire gamut of Indian consumers of the smart home ecosystem. The Smart Home Security Camera which comes close on the heels of the Smart Plug and Smart Sensors (Door/Window, Smoke, Gas) reiterates Hero Electronix’s resolve to position India’s consumer technology prowess across the world map.

Announcing the new product launch, Ujjwal Munjal, Founder Director, Hero Electronix, said: “We live in challenging times and I believe technology will single-handedly play a key role in solving major real life problems. As consumers, businesses and societies rapidly undergo a sea change owing to the prevailing state of world affairs, connected smart home devices like the Smart Home Security Camera enables us to address these challenges. At Hero Electronix, our endeavor has been to build leading consumer technology businesses by leveraging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and IoT”.

Commenting on the launch, Nikhil Rajpal, CEO, Hero Electronix, said: “Our vision is to introduce breakthrough AI powered innovative products to the masses at accessible price points. With the launch of the Home Security Camera, we aim to expand our presence across the country and provide consumers with a product that guarantees their peace of mind. We are also expanding our offline presence to touch 300 retail outlets by the end of this financial year to support our aspiration to reach 1 million Indian households in the next 5 years. HSC is the smartest entry-level camera product in the Qubo range and in the Indian market currently that allows us to expand our consumer base all the while staying cognizant about data privacy and features tailored to Indian households.“

As per market estimates, the projected size of the smart home/security market in India is expected to touch $6 billion by 2022 and $53 billion globally.

