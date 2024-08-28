3i Infotech appoints Raj Ahuja as the new CEO

3i Infotech Limited announced the appointment of Raj Ahuja to act as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with immediate effect.

Under his leadership, Ahuja will lead and oversee the company’s strategic, financial, and operational performance, globally. His strategic vision and dedication to create operational efficiency by empowering teams through control and process-based environment, aligns perfectly with the company’s mission and long-term goals. His expertise lies in effectively managing business strategy, creating execution capabilities, managing large teams, analytics-based decision making and problem solving, operations, mergers, financial structuring and fundraising.

Ahuja brings more than three decades of leadership experience across industries including IT, Bio-Med, Consumer Electronics, Media, FMCG, FinTech, Education, NBFC, Banking and Financial Services. He has held senior leadership roles at organisations like Yes Bank, Jio Financial Services, Ampersand, Capri Global, Star India, Philips, PayTM, and Wipro, with a proven track record of driving innovation, fostering growth, and championing operational excellence.

Speaking about his new role, Raj Ahuja, Chief Executive Officer, 3i Infotech said, “My vision is to steer 3i Infotech towards becoming a global leader, defined by our unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and a culture of growth. Together, we will build a company that inspires, empowers, and leads the way in shaping the future.”

Ahuja is a Rank Holder Chartered Accountant (ICAI) and Cost Accountant (ICWAI) with a bachelor’s degree in commerce from SRCC, University of Delhi.