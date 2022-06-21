3i Infotech bags US $2.2 mn Digital IMS deal with UAE’s leading digital transformation companies 

3i Infotech has signed an enterprise solution deal with one of UAE’s leading digital transformation companies. Spread over three years tenor, the contract value is around US $2.2 Mn (INR 17.14 cr), pertaining to Digital Infrastructure Managed Services (IMS) and BI/ Analytics Managed Services.

3i Infotech’s Digital IMS comprises of IT infrastructure and cloud which helps customers in optimizing their IT spends. The company’s investments in leading tools, along with the right talent and processes make them a one-stop-shop for all digital transformation needs of enterprises globally. With over 200 customers, 3000 infrastructure professionals, and an integrated HybridNXT Support framework for On-Prem & Hybrid Eco-System, the company transforms the IT Infrastructure of enterprises with a laser-sharp focus on uptime, MTTR, and adherence to regulatory compliances.

Commenting on the deal, Thompson Gnanam, Managing Director & Global CEO, 3i Infotech said, “We are delighted to be chosen as a digital transformation partner of one of UAE’s most reputed enterprise solution companies. Middle East is a key growth region for us, and this deal further validates our commitment to this market. Through this association, I foresee common synergies that we could leverage on to deliver a unique value proposition to our customers. Digital transformation is our overarching focus area and will continue to be our key strategic theme in the Middle East region.”

3i Infotech Digital IMS develops and implements transformational roadmaps for complex enterprises. They enable enterprises to build, operate and manage NextGen infrastructure for digital transformation, ensuring that it is robust, flexible, secure and scalable. With a consultative approach, 3i Infotech also advise clients on how best to deliver business outcomes using their industry and technical expertise.