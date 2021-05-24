3i Infotech charters a new growth path through a Digital & Cloud-first focus

Read Article

3i Infotech is positioning itself to be a future-ready enterprise through a multi-pronged approach of ‘Invent-Incubate-Innovate’. Based on a ‘Digital’ and a ‘Cloud-first’ approach, the cognitive services solution-oriented company will help in accelerating technology and product startups across the ecosystem. With strong tailwinds supporting its business and growth levers in place, the company looks to achieve an organic revenue growth of $1 billion by 2030. The company, with the agility of a startup and backed by high performing teams, aims to achieve this by creating products, platforms and services for its clients that harness the power of 5G in Edge Computing, Cognitive AI/ML, Data Science and Analytics and Blockchain.

The new proposition at 3i Infotech is to create a future where digital transformation and business process management converge, and where technology and automation execute strategies at the highest efficiency. The growth-oriented and now debt-free company aims to be a partner of choice for clients looking to transform their digital strategy and disrupt their niches with automation. The focus will be on value to a customer, orchestrating solutions, incubating companies that harness the power of 5G. Instead of prescriptive selling to a customer the pivot will be towards solutioning Real-time.

Thompson P. Gnanam, Managing Director & Global CEO, 3i Infotech, the company’s newly appointed leader and under whose dynamic leadership 3i Infotech is poised for the next phase of growth said, “3i Infotech is at the cusp of a new growth story, and our aim is to be a one-stop digital transformation resource for our global clientele, with a customer-first approach and a human-centric outlook. As we step into a new decade of 5G data and technology, 3i Infotech envisions being the steady force to lead our clients into the new dawn of digital business services. I am a strong advocate of the fact, that what worked for the last decade will not work in future unless we realign ourselves to digital transformation. We believe that the only way to do this is through the adoption of disruptive technology, whether it is – Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things, Machine Learning and so on to pave the way for cognitive transformation in all businesses.”

“We are looking to Run, Grow and Build. Run with the existing services, Grow with disrupting digital and Build with a differentiator. We look to position digital inside our Altiray solution stack, work on Security as a Service (SASE). We want to think like a ‘Startup’ with a huge backing of our existing customers base to whom we offer our Cloud-first, Digital Inside services and work with strategic partners to build the business”, he further added.

The company, backed by a strong global talent pool of over 4000 employees spread across 4 continents, has recorded a robust performance at the bourses this recent quarter, with its consolidated net profit seeing an exponential 1652.96% rise in the quarter ended March 2021 against corresponding quarter ended March 2020. 3i Infotech continues to expand its footprint in its current markets and is now increasing its focus on advanced markets.

