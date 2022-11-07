3SC Solutions launches SCAI – an end-to-end synchronous supply chain management platform

3SC Solutions announces the launch of SCAI, an intelligent supply chain planning and execution platform that will help businesses better manage the supply chains for their products and services. It is an all-inclusive platform that will aid clients in building synchronous and resilient supply chains and help them improve efficiency, drive profitability, reduce waste, and operate more sustainably.

SCAI is an integrated business planning solution that leverages advanced data analytics to combine finance, marketing, sales, and supply chain data to address planning issues and opportunities for enterprises with revenue ranging from $500M to $1B+ in the North American, European, MEA, and APAC regions. The platform is ideal for Heads of Supply Chain, Sustainability Leaders, Chief Supply Chain Officers/Executives, and Heads of Environmental & Social Risk Management in all industry segments. With a globally distributed network of suppliers, plants, distribution centers, customers and channels, and complex global supply chains, SCAI aims to be a one-stop platform for customers looking for sustainable supply chain solutions.

Speaking on the launch of the new product, founder and CEO Lalit Das said “It is an advanced planning system that uses artificial intelligence & advanced machine learning algorithms and helps businesses make intelligent decisions in end-to-end connected supply networks.” SCAI allows anticipation of future demand and disruptions across inventory, materials, and production processes, by identifying and monitoring interconnected supply network risks. It enables correction of the supply network planning for real-time execution by analyzing both historical and real-time data.

Co-founder Sarita Das added “SCAI is the latest offering by 3SC Solutions aimed at revolutionizing the supply chain sector for the 21st century. 3SC is exploring the use of modern technologies like AI and machine learning to design smarter supply chain solutions for its customers.”

Founded in 2012 by Lalit Das and Sarita Das, Gurugram-based supply chain solutions leader 3SC Solutions offers supply chain analytics solutions to clients across pharma/healthcare, industrials, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and e-commerce industries.