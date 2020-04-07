42Gears partners with POSIFLEX Technology India to enable remote management of PoS devices and peripherals

Read Article

42Gears Mobility Systems has partnered with POSIFLEX Technology India (PTIPL) to enable remote management of POSIFLEX PoS devices and peripherals. 42Gears, is a provider of Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) tools. The company’s UEM offering, SureMDM, is known for its robustness and reliability, and is being used by businesses across sectors to manage, monitor and secure their mobile endpoints.

Through this partnership, PTIPL intends to offer improved PoS and peripheral management capabilities to its customers using SureMDM. 42Gears in-band and out-of-band device management capabilities. This will help PTIPL’s customers lower the total cost of ownership by enabling remote device management and troubleshooting.

Abhay Koranne, Senior Vice President at 42Gears, said, “This partnership will enable PTIPL and 42Gears to serve their customers better. Our product will complement the offerings from PTIPL. We provide security and reliability to the endpoints. We look forward to our partnership serving customers in the PoS and peripheral management market segment.”

In addition to the device management capabilities, 42Gears’ SureMDM will provide to end customers of other POSIFLEX devices, it will also enable advanced remote management of Intel AMT vPro-enabled POSIFLEX devices. Through out-of-band management, the solution will help IT admins gain full remote control of devices, remotely recover devices from security incidents, and power ON or power OFF devices (or schedule the same) remotely from a centralized web console..

“We are excited to partner with 42Gears to offer a comprehensive remote management solution to our valued customers to manage their POS and KIOSK assets remotely. This will reduce support costs and provide better visibility into asset health, thereby increasing profitability,” said Baskaramoorthy D., VP-Sales at PTIPL.