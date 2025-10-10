Syntel by Arvind expands security portfolio with NEOS view series

Syntel by Arvind, a division of Arvind Limited and enterprise communication, AV integration, IT networking, and security & surveillance solutions provider, has launched its NEOS View Series, a new range of smart and affordable AHD CCTV systems aimed at making intelligent surveillance accessible to all.

Drawing on over three decades of industry expertise, the NEOS View Series delivers high-definition recording, all-time color imaging, and smart monitoring capabilities, making it suitable for a wide array of environments, including homes, offices, schools, hostels, hotels, hospitals, manufacturing facilities, and retail outlets.

The NEOS View Series is packed with advanced features designed to ensure comprehensive and intelligent security. Its DVRs offer 5MP HD recording, compatibility with IP cameras, PT control, and support for up to 2 x 8TB HDDs, along with mobile viewing for remote monitoring. The Bullet Outdoor and Dome Indoor Cameras provide all-time color imaging, motion alerts, built-in audio, and enhanced night vision powered by IR LED with 2/4WL light, ensuring clear visuals under any lighting condition. Compact Pan-Tilt and Fisheye Cameras offer 360-degree viewing, enabling wide coverage with minimal blind spots for maximum security efficiency.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Pankaj Vyas, Head of Security and Surveillance, Syntel by Arvind, said, “The NEOS View Series has been created to redefine affordability in the smart surveillance space. We’re bridging the gap between performance and accessibility by bringing advanced security technology within reach of every home and business. This launch underscores our mission to empower users with reliable, future-ready solutions that simplify safety.”

The NEOS View Series is now available across India through Syntel by Arvind’s authorized national and regional distributors and channel partners, reinforcing the company’s commitment to providing accessible, cutting-edge security solutions to businesses and households alike.