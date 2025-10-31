New Relic unveils AI-powered GitHub integrations to boost developer productivity

New Relic, the Intelligent Observability company, has unveiled three new AI-driven integrations with GitHub aimed at transforming developer productivity and experience. These innovations—including a first-of-its-kind GitHub Copilot integration for automated vulnerability remediation—bring observability insights directly into developers’ workflows, helping them innovate faster while reducing downtime and security risks.

“Agentic AI is everywhere, but developers aren’t yet seeing the productivity results they expected,” said Camden Swita, Head of AI, New Relic. “To unlock AI’s full potential, development teams need intelligent observability in the tools they use every day. Our latest GitHub integrations deliver exactly that.”

According to the 2025 Stack Overflow Developer Survey, 45% of developers say debugging AI-generated code takes longer than writing it themselves. Many continue to lose valuable hours to fragmented tools, manual troubleshooting, and security workflows. New Relic’s unified Intelligent Observability Platform addresses these pain points by providing actionable insights across systems, reducing context switching, and automating key processes.

Advertisement

AI-Driven Remediation through GitHub Copilot

The new Security RX integration for GitHub Copilot automatically correlates software vulnerabilities across GitHub and New Relic, providing runtime context and prioritization to identify and fix real production risks. Developers receive an automatically generated GitHub issue outlining impact, testing steps, and acceptance criteria—followed by a Copilot-generated pull request for faster, more reliable remediation.

Eliminating Observability Blind Spots

A second integration enables GitHub Copilot to detect and resolve missing instrumentation at deployment. The tool now delivers end-to-end service visibility by instrumenting full-stack applications with APM, change tracking, and browser agents, ensuring no blind spots remain once code is deployed.

Enhancing Developer Velocity with Rich Context

The third integration between New Relic Service Architecture Intelligence and GitHub allows developers to import rich metadata—such as ownership, release data, and configurations—directly into New Relic. This helps accelerate adoption of best practices, streamline setup, and strengthen accountability across teams.

Together, these integrations empower GitHub’s 20 million Copilot users to work smarter, reduce toil, and simplify workflows through intelligent automation—bringing New Relic’s vision of context-driven, AI-powered observability one step closer to reality.