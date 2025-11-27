Kellton acquires Kumori Technologies to boost ServiceNow and AI-led automation capabilities

Kellton, an AI-driven digital transformation and technology consulting company, has announced the acquisition of Kumori Technologies, a specialized ServiceNow services provider. The move expands Kellton’s global ServiceNow capabilities and strengthens its vision of building unified, intelligent automation ecosystems for enterprises worldwide.

The acquisition is aligned with Kellton’s strategy to deepen its expertise in high-demand digital platforms and enhance its ability to support Fortune 500 enterprises as well as fast-growing digital-first businesses. By integrating Kumori’s strengths, Kellton aims to accelerate enterprise adoption of end-to-end automation and data-driven workflows.

“We are not in the volume game; we are in the value game,” said Niranjan Chintam, Chairman, Kellton. “At Kellton, we align technology, data, and AI to deliver outcome-driven digital transformation. ServiceNow lies at the center of that mission, enabling intelligent automation and unified workflow experiences. The acquisition of Kumori significantly expands our ServiceNow capabilities and enhances our ability to drive connected, data-led operations. It strengthens our digital and AI vision and positions us to deliver faster time-to-value and sustained operational excellence for our clients.”

Echoing the importance of the acquisition, Karanjit Singh, CEO, Kellton, said that combining the strengths of both companies will help enterprises transition from fragmented systems to unified digital architectures built for scale. “This partnership allows us to enable the next phase of digital transformation—one that prioritizes resilience, scalability, and long-term business growth,” he said.

Kumori Technologies brings deep specialization in ServiceNow, backed by proven implementation frameworks and extensive experience helping enterprises improve workflow visibility and operational efficiency. Joining forces with Kellton provides Kumori with the platform to extend its expertise to a global audience.

“Enterprises today are moving away from siloed systems toward unified digital platforms,” said Ravi Narang, Managing Director, CTO & Founder, Kumori Technologies. “By joining Kellton, we can scale that mission and help clients accelerate automation, improve decision-making, and create long-term value. The combination of our ServiceNow expertise with Kellton’s broader digital transformation capabilities creates a powerful foundation for the future.”

The acquisition reinforces Kellton’s commitment to building connected, intelligent digital ecosystems where automation, integration, and human ingenuity come together to drive measurable business results. Kellton also acknowledged the role of Anreya Capital Advisors, who served as the exclusive M&A advisor to Kumori Technologies.