77% of Indian among APAC shoppers prefer retailers with tailored recommendations: Zebra study

Zebra Technologies Corporation announced the findings of its 17th Annual Global Shopper Study. The study clearly reflects Indian consumers’ expectations from retailers to embrace AI / GenAI to transform their shopping experiences. Retailers recognise the potential of this technology to revolutionise customer engagement and enhance personalisation, highlighting a clear demand for innovative and tailored retail solutions.

Artificial intelligence (AI) technologies are currently viewed as the most helpful with loss prevention, closely followed by cameras, sensors, and RFID. A significant majority of retail associates (84% globally, 72% in APAC, including India) are concerned about the lack of technology to detect safety threats or criminal activity. In response, 78% globally and 80% in APAC (including India) are investing in technology tools to support frontline workers and monitor operations from behind the scenes.

While only 3-in-10 retailers (38% globally and in APAC, including India) currently use AI-based prescriptive analytics for loss prevention, more than half surveyed (50% globally, 52% in APAC, including India) plan to use it in the next 1-3 years for this purpose. Over three in 10 retailers say they also plan to use self-checkout cameras and sensors (45% globally, 52% in APAC, including India), computer vision (46% globally and in APAC, including India), and RFID tags and readers (42% globally, 38% in APAC, including India) within the next three years, specifically for loss prevention.

This should come as a relief to shoppers, as 78% say it is annoying when products are locked up or secured within cases. Adding to that frustration is that it is hard to find an associate while shopping in stores these days, according to 70% of consumers. This resonates with 79% and 70% of APAC shoppers, including India, respectively.

Increasingly over the past two years, the reason why one in five shoppers (21% globally, 22% in APAC, including India) left a store without getting what they needed was due to a lack of available retail associates to help.

Other issues contributing to associate frustration, decline in shopper satisfaction

Although consumers are still generally satisfied with their shopping experience and global consumer spending is holding steady, fewer shoppers overall are satisfied with their shopping experiences this year. In 2023, 85% were satisfied with both the in-store and online experiences – this stood at 81% and 80% respectively for APAC shoppers, including India. This year, only 81% are satisfied with the in-store experience and 79% with online shopping. Satisfaction similarly decreased for APAC shoppers, including India, to 78% for in-store experience and 75% for online shopping.

Generally, most shoppers expect retailers to offer easy click-and-collect and returns options, yet retailers (79% globally, 85% in APAC, including India) and associates (85% globally and in APAC, including India) admit challenges with both. Most retailers also say it is a struggle to confirm current inventory and pricing. Plus, with more shoppers returning to stores, lingering labour shortages and increasing loss incidents are having a greater impact on service levels. For example:

78% of global shoppers (81% in APAC, including India) say self-checkout options improve their shopping experience, yet 68% of global shoppers (67% in APAC, including India) identify that self-checkout (SCO) lanes are lacking, with some reporting they have left a store without making a purchase because there were no SCO (shelf-checkout kiosks) or contactless payment options.

71% of global shoppers (70% in APAC, including India) are concerned about the lack of help associates can offer, while 82% of global associates (76% in APAC, including India) say it is even difficult for them to find help or ask for timely support when needed.

Nearly 90% of retail associates believe they can provide better customer experience when they have mobile technology tools to help simplify real-time communication and prioritise tasks as well as check prices and inventory. Most retailers agree technology enables associates to do their jobs better, and as a result, 75% of global retailers (79% in APAC, including India) say they plan to increase their technology investments in 2025.

“Many retailers are laying the groundwork to build a modern store experience,” said Subramaniam Thiruppathi, Director of India sub-continent business, Zebra Technologies. “By investing in mobile and intelligent technologies to provide greater visibility, help inform operational decisions and enable great mobility for associates, this ladders up to elevate the customer experience for retail’s long-term longevity.”

Along with enhancing customer experience, the study shows retailers’ top priorities include improving mobile workforce efficiency and productivity along with inventory management. More than one-third of them (39% globally, 41% in APAC, including India) believe that GenAI will have an extremely significant impact on inventory management and demand forecasting. They will also be automating product locating and item-level RFID (46% globally and in APAC, including India), video monitoring (45% globally and 36% in APAC, including India), and stock-out alerts (45% globally, 49% in APAC, including India) to give associates and shoppers real-time inventory visibility, which is a leading profitability driver.

“By implementing advanced technologies like the Zebra kiosk system, RS2100 Bluetooth wearable scanner, WT5400 wearable computer, DS55 fixed mount scanner, MP72 series multi-plane scanner/scale, and ZT411 with ZeroLiner Linerless Printing Solution, it will help retailers navigate today’s business challenges,” said Subramaniam Thiruppathi, Director of India sub-continent business, Zebra Technologies. “The solutions are designed to address various issues like managing stockouts, while empowering associates to provide a seamless customer experience to meet the evolving expectations of modern shoppers.”

How retailers can recover from the year-over-year decline in shopper satisfaction

Retailers can exceed shopper expectations, drive profitability and empower engaged associates if they:

Get to know their customers. Three-quarters (75% globally, 77% in APAC, including India) of shoppers are more willing to try and buy items when retailers know their personal preferences and associates make recommendations.

Make it easier to find, pay for, and return items and find item–related information. Shoppers want associates to be available, and they are driven to retailers who can help them more easily find or return items.

Keep shelves stocked. While fewer shoppers are complaining about out-of-stocks, this remains the top reason why over half (57% globally, 49% in APAC, including India) of shoppers leave a store without items they want, and more associates (86% globally and in APAC, including India) are now struggling with real-time out-of-stock tracking.

Protect shoppers without over-indexing on loss prevention. Most shoppers (71% globally, 65% in APAC, including India) are concerned about the stores at which they shop are experiencing high levels of theft and crime. Like associates, they worry threats can’t be spotted or stopped. However, 77% of global shoppers (68% in APAC, including India) are also concerned retailers may raise prices to cover the cost of increasing theft and crime.

Avoid passing operational costs onto customers. Shoppers are more price sensitive than ever, with over three-quarters (between 71% to 86% of those surveyed) worried inflation will drive up the prices of both everyday essentials and big-ticket items and force them to reduce overall spending.

Give associates more technology. Most associates (85% globally, 82% in APAC, including India) feel strongly that their store needs more associates, and majority of retailers agree (81% globally, 85% in APAC, including India). Associates also believe stores that leverage retail technology and mobile devices attract and retain more associates, and shoppers have a better experience when associates use the latest technology to assist them.

Key regional findings

Asia Pacific (APAC) including India market

80% of decision-makers plan to boost investments in supply chain, outpacing the global average.

Latin America

66% of shoppers leave stores without all the items they need, the highest of any region.

North America

More decision-makers (57%) noted an increase in retail shrink rates in the past 12 months than their counterparts around the world.

Europe