82% of laptop problems are hardware-related: Report

More than 82 per cent of laptop distresses are hardware-related compared to just 18 per cent of software related, a new study said on Tuesday.

According to a new white paper released by Onsitego, a leading brand in after-sales services of devices and appliance the pandemic has led to an uptake in the use of laptops and also the troubles related to it.

”The over usage of laptops and not being aware of how to correctly maintain them has led to a spike in the number of laptop problems reported by consumers. This white paper gives us interesting insights into some of the most common laptop problems that consumers face today,” Kunal Mahipal, CEO, Onsitego said in a statement.

Within hardware, while display and keyboard related problems were expected to be the topmost, surprisingly Wi-Fi connectivity emerged as the highest that stood at 27 per cent of all laptop service requests. 18 per cent accounted for keyboard and the trackpad related issues followed by display at 15 per cent and battery and charging related glitches at 8 per cent.

All other hindrances, such as audio, bluetooth, exhaust fans, hard disk, overheating, physical damage, power button, and webcam, accounted for around just 2 per cent of laptops serviced.

In the software category, the primary concerns are around resource-hungry applications that accounted almost half (50 per cent) of all laptop service requests.

This is followed by whopping 41 per cent reporting their laptop getting hung in the middle of their usage due to inefficient background apps, malware or viruses and lastly the issues faced due to windows updates stood at a minimal 4 per cent.

But getting a laptop priced above Rs 50,000 can cost anywhere between 40 per cent and 90 per cent of the laptop’s price.

The report also finds that typically, customers spending more than Rs 50,000 tend to opt for laptops from Apple, and if opting for laptops below Rs 50,000, they prefer laptops sold by Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo.

–IANS

