94% of Indian professionals think the most organised people are the most productive: Atlassian survey

In the dynamic landscape of the Indian workplace, where efficiency and collaboration are paramount, a new survey on personal productivity from Atlassian sheds light on the critical role of being organised. The findings indicate that a resounding 94% of Indian knowledge workers believe that the most organised individuals are also the most productive, highlighting the strong connection between order and output.

The survey commissioned by Atlassian and conducted by Wakefield Research, had responses from 6,000 knowledge workers in 6 markets: US, UK, Australia, India, Germany and France, with 1,000 respondents per market. Interestingly, 82% of Indian participants consider themselves more organised than their colleagues, suggesting a high level of self-perceived organisational competence in the workforce.

The ripple effect of disorganisation in teams

A significant 56% of Indian knowledge workers report having to take on extra work when collaborating with disorganised colleagues. This highlights the ripple effect of disorganisation, where the burden of inefficiency falls on others, potentially leading to increased workloads and decreased morale. Furthermore, 33% of professionals have had to redo work due to a disorganised teammate, underscoring the direct cost of disorganisation in terms of wasted time and resources.

Navigating ‘controlled chaos’ and finding personal systems

While the ideal of perfect organisation is often touted, the survey also reveals a more nuanced reality in India. Many professionals have developed their own unique systems for managing tasks, even if those systems appear unconventional. In fact, chaos correlates with age as 71% of Gen Z and 72% of Millennials in India agree their organisation system looks chaotic, but it works perfectly for them. This ‘controlled chaos’ approach may be a reflection of the fast-paced and often unpredictable nature of the Indian workplace.

The balancing act: Work, life, and the tools of organisation

The survey reveals that 46% of Indian workers use two separate to-do lists to track tasks across work and their personal lives, while 27% combine personal and work tasks into one to-do list. This suggests a diverse range of approaches, with some preferring a clear separation between work and personal responsibilities, while others opt for a more integrated approach.

Furthermore, most (83%) Indian knowledge workers are using tools introduced to them in their workplace to organise their personal lives, especially senior leaders, highlighting the spillover effect of professional tools into personal organisation. It’s also common for organisations to have organisational tools for employees to utilise. But surprisingly, the majority (87%) of Indian employees have invested in 5 or more task management or productivity tools, indicating a strong desire for effective organisational solutions.

Three tips for more productivity

Here are three methods for organising and completing tasks more efficiently:

Timeboxing: To better manage your to-dos, estimate the time needed for each task and schedule them in your calendar. Focus on one task at a time to boost productivity and gain clarity on your goals.

Regularly clear out your to-do list: Productive people regularly remove non-urgent and unimportant tasks. Digital tools can help you organise and prioritise new tasks effectively.

Set priorities: Before leaving each day, determine the next day’s most important task—the “top to-do.” Completing a key task daily increases motivation and prevents less important tasks from dominating your time.

“Our to-do lists need to evolve as much as we do. As our tasks, teams and ways of working change, so should the systems and tools we use to organise them. Organisational tools that are customisable and allow for flexibility in to-do lists not only increase personal productivity but also improve team dynamics on the job,” says Dr. Molly Sands, Head of the Teamwork Lab at Atlassian.

Atlassian introduces new Trello features to improve personal productivity

Atlassian is introducing new features in Trello to help professionals more efficiently capture, organise, and manage their tasks, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI). Key features include: