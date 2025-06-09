A Future-Driven Identity, Built on a Proven Legacy – Your Enterprise AI Saarthi You Can Trust.

As Compusoft Advisors celebrates its 28th Company Anniversary, this milestone marks more than the passage of time—it reflects a rich legacy of innovation, growth, and transformation. It stands as a testament to the enduring trust of our customers, collaboration with our partners, and the dedication of our employees. Today, we proudly unveil our evolved identity: transitioning from Compusoft – World of Software to Compusoft Advisors – Your Trusted AI Saarthi.

This transformation is far more than a simple name change—it embodies our expanded vision and an increasingly significant role as a strategic partner in AI-led digital transformation. We have matured from being just a technology provider to a value-driven enabler, guiding enterprises through every phase of modernisation with AI, advisory services, and agility at the core.

Since our inception in 1997, Compusoft has been dedicated to empowering transformation through technology. What began as a software-selling venture has evolved into a journey defined by long-standing customer relationships, consultative delivery, and future-focused innovation.

“Our rebranding as Compusoft Advisors marks a strategic evolution in our journey—reflecting how our role has expanded from enterprise solution delivery to becoming a trusted advisor in driving AI-led business transformation,” said Devesh Aggarwal, CEO of Compusoft Advisors.

“Since 2006, we have been deeply engaged in Enterprise Application practices, helping organisations implement Microsoft Dynamics solutions at scale. As emerging technologies have evolved, we recognised the growing need for deeper intelligence, agility, and automation. In 2023, we began integrating AI-driven approaches into our services—and by 2024, we were leading full-scale AI transformation initiatives across industries. Today, we enable businesses to reimagine their processes, accelerate automation, and unlock the full potential of AI. In a fast-changing landscape, enterprises need more than just software—they need guidance, alignment, and forward-thinking collaboration. That’s what we offer as your Trusted AI Saarthi.”

Why the New Identity?

The shift to Compusoft Advisors reflects a broader strategic focus. The word “Advisors” symbolises our transformation from software reselling to consultative, enterprise-wide service delivery with AI and innovation at its core.

Highlights of the new identity include:

• A digital-first, agile brand system aligned with the AI and sustainability era

• A renewed emphasis on enterprise-grade solutions with tailored innovation

• A bold signal of our commitment to delivering business impact at scale

What Sets Compusoft Advisors Apart

We now operate confidently across all industries and customer segments—including the enterprise market—with the scale to deliver complex solutions and the agility to tailor them to specific business needs.

Enterprise Application Expertise

Over 25 years of excellence in Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP and CRM, enabling end-to-end enterprise automation and modernisation.

ISV Capabilities, Industry Apps & AI Agents

In addition to being a Microsoft Solutions Partner, we are also an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) with industry-specific applications built on Microsoft Dynamics platforms. These AI-powered solutions, including custom AI Agents developed using Microsoft Copilot Studio, address real-world business needs and are being made available on Microsoft AppSource and Azure Marketplace. Several additional applications are currently in development and will be launched soon.

Agility & Customisation

Our agile delivery model ensures rapid responsiveness and personalised solutions. We analyse your processes, identify gaps, and deliver scalable, industry-aligned automation—driving faster time-to-value.

Real-World Business Outcomes

We enable organisations to automate operations, enhance compliance, and accelerate decision-making through data-driven, measurable improvements.

Global Delivery Capability

With a footprint that extends from India to APAC, ANZ (Australia and New Zealand), and beyond, we bring cross-border delivery expertise and export-ready capabilities, enabling scalable transformations for global clients.

Microsoft Recognition

Our consistent recognition from Microsoft highlights our credibility, technical leadership, and ongoing success within the partner ecosystem.

Customer Trust & Innovation Edge

Decades of continuous delivery, technology innovation, and personalised customer experiences have built a strong foundation of trust and transformation momentum.

Our Solutions & Services

Compusoft Advisors offers a comprehensive portfolio that includes:

• Enterprise Business Applications – Microsoft Dynamics 365 (ERP & CRM)

• Low-Code/No-Code Solutions – Microsoft Power Platform

• Workplace Productivity – Microsoft 365 with Copilot

• Cloud AI & Data Analytics – Azure Data & AI

• Custom AI Agents – Microsoft Copilot Studio

• Cloud Modernization – Azure Cloud Migration

• Sustainability Reporting – Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability

• Industry-Specific Solutions

• Workshops, Enablement & Advisory Services

• Migration, Upgradation, Integration

• Consulting, Licensing, and Long-Term Support

Our Continued Mission

While our identity has evolved, our mission remains firm:

To be Your Trusted AI Saarthi—guiding your enterprise through every phase of innovation with clarity, agility, and impact.

As we embrace this new chapter, Compusoft Advisors remains committed to simplifying complexity, enabling intelligent automation, and building long-term digital value. With an enterprise-focused, future-ready team and a strong culture of innovation, we help organisations transform with confidence and lead with purpose in the AI-driven era.