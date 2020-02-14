A10 Networks delivers highest-performance virtual DDoS defense solution to protect 5G and Cloud infrastructures

Read Article

A10 Networks has delivered the industry’s highest-performance virtual DDoS defense solution with its software version of the Thunder Threat Protection System (TPS) solution, vThunder TPS. The enhanced vThunder TPS provides 100 Gbps throughput in a single virtual appliance and can be expanded to 800 Gbps with eight-way clustering. As a result, service providers can build elastic DDoS defenses that can be incrementally scaled during wartime when peak capacity is required. vThunder TPS is compact and efficient, allowing it to be deployed in next-generation mobile edge compute (MEC) environments, conserving space and power while providing powerful DDoS protection.

5G mobile operators and cloud service providers are increasingly moving from purpose-built hardware-centric infrastructures to be more agile and virtualized. These operators need DDoS defenses that can keep pace with this movement toward elastic, virtualized private clouds. The transition to 5G makes this even more critical as operators need to be able to ensure the availability of business services against the potential for large DDoS attacks, particularly during high-visibility times like global sporting events and seasonal shopping spikes. DDoS attacks will only increase in severity as operators expand services to support IoT-driven energy, agriculture, transportation, healthcare and manufacturing.

vThunder TPS provides operators a cost-efficient way to protect their networks and infrastructures without over-provisioning DDoS defense capacity. vThunder TPS provides customers:

· Cloud-ready DDoS Defense: Customers are able to gain deployment and operational flexibility with DDoS defenses that support major private cloud platforms including KVM, VMware ESXi and Microsoft Hyper-V. A high-performance 100 Gbps virtual appliance can scale to 800 Gbps with eight-way clustering to meet the performance needs of 5G mobile operators and cloud providers.

· Agility and Scalability: With A10’s FlexPool® licensing, capacity can be scaled up in hours via license allocation rather than in weeks or months required for hardware purchasing, delivery and installation. Capacity can be scaled back down by reallocating licenses to other points of presence when intermittent demand subsides. A10’s subscription price model also provides lower start-up and upgrade costs.

· Comprehensive Protection: When combined with the Orion 5G Security Suite, vThunder TPS provides high-performance DDoS detection and mitigation and protection against other threats across mobile and cloud network infrastructures.