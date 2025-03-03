A10 networks expands its cybersecurity portfolio with acquisition of threatX protect

To continue to help customers address the rapidly evolving cyber threat landscape, A10 Networks has acquired the assets and key personnel of ThreatX Protect expanding its cybersecurity portfolio with web application and API protection (WAAP). The acquisition is expected to be modestly accretive to A10’s earnings per share in 2025 and has closed.

Attacks against web applications and application programming interfaces (APIs) are on the rise and are a significant threat to enterprises. ThreatX Protect provides a unique WAAP solution using behavioral and risk profiling to help protect enterprises from evolving threats, including threats to AI applications, which can complement an AI firewall. Delivered as a software-as-a service solution, ThreatX Protect includes API protection, bot management and next-generation web application firewall.

“Expanding the A10 Defend security portfolio with ThreatX Protect gives our customers an additional tool in their strategy to protect against new and evolving threats,” said Dhrupad Trivedi, president and CEO, A10 Networks. “Our strategic focus is on helping enterprises secure their applications and networks from the growing number of threats today, as well as protecting the emerging AI use cases of the future. Adding WAAP to our solution set gives customers additional capabilities to help establish a strong security posture.”

“We are thrilled that A10 Networks has acquired certain assets of ThreatX, including the brand and the TX Protect WAAP solution to expand A10’s security portfolio,” said Gene Fay, CEO of ThreatX. “A10 has been a fantastic partner throughout this process, and we are confident that our customers and employees will thrive under their leadership.”

As a result of this transition, the remaining assets of ThreatX will be launched as Run Security with TX Prevent, the cutting-edge eBPF-based solution re-launched as RS Prevent.

ThreatX Protect supports A10’s strategy of helping customers deploy A10 security solutions in a hybrid approach to protect apps and APIs running anywhere – public cloud, private cloud, co- location facilities or on-premises. The A10 Defend portfolio of solutions provides DDoS protection, DDoS threat intelligence and web application, and now adds a full-featured WAAP solution all integrated into a single platform with end-to-end delivery and stronger security for mission-critical applications.

Specific terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition is consistent with A10’s stated strategy of expanding the Company’s security portfolio to grow in the enterprise market. The acquisition does not represent a material change to the Company’s 2025 financial outlook or long-term business model.