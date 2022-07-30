ABD India forays into the Metaverse with the ABD MetaBar

Allied Blenders & Distillers (ABD) has made its debut in the Metaverse with the ABD MetaBar – an immersive virtual reality space housing digital displays of its leading offerings. It’s the first alcohol beverage company in India to build a Metaverse presence. Visitors to the space can learn more about brands, watch exciting new content and discover key initiatives from the organization.

With its futuristic design, the ABD MetaBar, optimized for both mobile and desktop usage, taps into the growing interest in the Metaverse amongst consumers and their willingness to experiment with novel digital activations.

Talking about the ABD MetaBar, Shekhar Ramamurthy, Executive Deputy Chairman, said “At ABD, innovation is a core value that we look to keep at the forefront of everything we do. Our brands and initiatives will constantly lead change and with the ABD MetaBar we have taken a decisive step into the virtual immersive world of our consumers. We will actively seek to co-create and partner in this exciting space.”

Moving forward, the ABD MetaBar will evolve to allow for interactions with users and serve as a gateway for curated online experiences across consumer interest areas of fun, design, music, gaming, and the performing arts.