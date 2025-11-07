Accelerating the development of sensor-rich compute for smart industry

By Rohith Gopalakrishna, Country Sales Manager, Embedded Group, AMD India



Designing and scaling industrial and medical systems is becoming more complex as the number of sensors and diversity of workloads increase. The ongoing push towards digitisation, spanning healthcare, robotics, and manufacturing, is driving the integration of AI, ML, data analytics, and intelligent displays across devices, edge, and cloud platforms. This is creating a strong demand for diversified compute, alongside efficient hardware-software integration and sustained performance within strict power and cost envelopes. Organisations today need platforms that not only manage massive sensor inputs but also enable real-time processing, data-driven insights, and seamless connectivity from device to edge to Cloud.

In India, these shifts are especially visible in healthcare and robotics, where national policy initiatives and Rapid market growth are converging with global technology advances.

Sensor-rich healthcare applications

In 2023, the Government of India introduced the National Medical Devices policy that aims to accelerate the growth of the medical devices sector to meet public health needs, promote domestic manufacturing, and make India a global leader in the industry. Achieving this vision depends on advanced computing platforms that can power next-generation medical devices and deliver faster, more accurate, and more accessible diagnostics.



Medical imaging systems such as ultrasound, ECG, CT, PET, and MRI generate enormous volumes of data. For clinicians, the real value lies not in raw data but in how quickly and clearly it can be reconstructed, analysed, and visualised.

Take ultrasound, for example. Advanced processing is required to handle signals from hundreds of channels simultaneously. Our adaptive compute platforms, such as Versal AI Edge and Zynq™ UltraScale+, bring the parallel power needed to deliver sharper images and unlock techniques like Synthetic Aperture and Plane Wave UltraFast imaging. The result is high-quality 3D/4D scans for cardiac and abdominal imaging—even in compact, portable devices that can be deployed in rural clinics and field hospitals across India.

Similarly, in CT and MRI, workloads such as iterative image reconstruction and 2D FFT require both high compute density and low-latency data transfer. For CT, MRI, and PET scanners, SoCs accelerate tasks such as complex image reconstruction for faster, clearer scans and enable AI-based diagnostics, while also ensuring fast, reliable communication between subsystems. In ECG and monitoring devices, AMD FPGAs deliver real-time filtering and deterministic control, allowing instant alerts that help doctors act without delay. To further speed up innovation, AMD Vitis™ Medical Imaging Libraries provide pre-validated building blocks, reducing time-to-market for Indian manufacturers developing sensor-rich Solutions.



However, integration demands intensive hardware and software engineering effort, which continues as more and more sensor channels are added in pursuit of greater productivity, safety, and more efficient business planning.

Robotics at scale

Another sector witnessing rapid change is robotics. Robotics today requires reliable motor control, ultra-low latency sensor fusion, and AI-driven perception, all while operating within demanding size, cost, and power budgets. The Indian market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2025 to 2033, reaching USD 6.81 billion. This growth is being fueled by logistics, warehousing, manufacturing, and healthcare – all aligned with the country’s Make in India and Industry 4.0 vision.

AMD heterogeneous compute platforms, which combine CPUs, FPGA programmable logic, and AI acceleration, enable this balance. Developers can run real-time vision, motion planning, and safety functions on the most suitable engine, ensuring both efficiency and performance. Alongside adaptive SoCs, x86 embedded CPUs (such as Ryzen Embedded) provide high reliability, rich OS support, and compatibility with industrial standards. This makes them ideal for running middleware, control stacks, and Linux/Windows applications in parallel with real-time robotics engines.



Building India’s ecosystem for sensor-rich innovation

Through its Adaptive and Embedded Compute Partner program in India, AMD has built a robust network of startups, design houses, and system integrators. These partners are already engaging with industrial customers to deliver SoM and CoM modules, industrial PCs, IP, and reference designs tailored for Indian needs. The annual AMD AECG Tech Day in India has become a key platform where these partners showcase cutting-edge solutions designed in India, for India, and for the world. This ecosystem, combined with our embedded and adaptive compute portfolio, is enabling organisations to move from concept to deployment faster, confident that their solutions can scale as demand grows.

The convergence of sensor-rich compute, AI, and robotics is no longer a distant vision. It is already reshaping how industries deliver healthcare, scale manufacturing, and modernise logistics. For India, it represents both an opportunity to bridge local gaps in accessibility and productivity and to establish itself as a global leader in smart industry innovation.



AMD is proud to partner in this journey by bringing together global technology leadership and a strong India ecosystem to power the future of sensor-rich compute.