Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Expand Silicon Design and Engineering Capabilities

Accenture, has acquired Excelmax Technologies, a Bangalore, India-based semiconductor design services provider. The acquisition further enhances Accenture’s growing silicon design and engineering capabilities. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Excelmax provides custom silicon solutions used in consumer devices, data centers, artificial intelligence (AI) and computational platforms that enable edge AI deployments, to clients in the automotive, telecommunications and high-tech industries.

The semiconductor market is experiencing a surge in demand for silicon design engineering, driven by the proliferation of data centers and the increasing use of AI and edge computing. This is further propelled by the growing consumer appetite for electronics, which is driving new investments in the chip design space.

“With the rapid evolution of new technologies like generative AI and the growth of connected products, more intricate, specialised chips with enhanced performance and efficiency are required,” said Karthik Narain, group chief executive—Technology at Accenture. “Our acquisition of Excelmax enhances our expertise across every aspect of silicon design and development—from concept to production—so we can help our clients fuel innovation and drive growth.”

Founded in 2019, Excelmax brings comprehensive semiconductor solutions from high level design to detailed physical layout ready for manufacturing, and full turnkey execution. The company adds approximately 450 professionals to Accenture in key areas such as emulation, automotive, physical design, analog, logic design and verification, expanding Accenture’s ability to help global clients accelerate edge computing innovation.

“Our focus has always been on developing the best talent to deliver tailor-made solutions for our global clients that help them build and maintain competitive advantage,” said Shekhar Patil, founder & CEO, Excelmax Technologies. “Joining Accenture enables us to remain at the forefront of innovation, providing new and exciting opportunities for both our clients and our people.”