Accenture and CrowdStrike team to transform security operations, mitigating cyber threats and reducing costs with AI-native solutions

Accenture and CrowdStrike are collaborating to drive cybersecurity transformation, helping clients confidently navigate the next wave of innovation and growth.

By combining Accenture’s security services with the CrowdStrike Falcon® cybersecurity platform – including cloud security, identity protection and next-gen security information and event management (SIEM) – the collaboration will bring transformative improvements and cost efficiencies to areas such as security operations (SecOps), continuous threat exposure management and AI workload protection. This will enable real-time threat visibility, prevention and remediation with optimised operational costs.

“Cybercriminals are infiltrating organisations with alarming sophistication and unprecedented speed,” said Paolo Dal Cin, global lead, Accenture Security. “To combat this, we work closely with organisations to understand their unique cybersecurity needs and tailor solutions to address their specific challenges. By combining our expertise with CrowdStrike’s technology, we can help clients adopt a more proactive and efficient approach to digital defence.”

As businesses move to cloud-based environments and AI-enabled operations, the massive volume of data generated can overload traditional solutions, making it difficult for security teams to efficiently and effectively detect and respond to threats. This challenge is exacerbated as security teams often struggle to manage a mix of outdated technology and the need to constantly switch between disparate security tools, slowing down solutions designed to protect the business and customers from cyberattacks.

WHSmith is a global travel retailer, operating over 1,700 stores in more than 30 countries selling key travel essentials including food & drink, health & beauty, tech accessories and books. The retailer has strengthened its security operations by leveraging Accenture’s Managed Extended Detection and Response (MxDR) services and the CrowdStrike Falcon platform. The powerful combination of CrowdStrike and Accenture has enabled WHSmith to gain visibility across their global operations, extending advanced protection, detection and response capabilities from the corporate network to the storefront cash register.

Jon Begley, Global CISO WHSmith Group, said, “The collaboration between Accenture and CrowdStrike is helping us improve threat visibility across our global business while maintaining a responsive and agile security operation to protect our digital assets. This means we can focus on growing our global travel retail business further and offering a leading experience in our stores for customers on their journeys across the world.”

“Customer demand for Falcon platform adoption, cybersecurity consolidation, and SOC services expertise is driving our market-moving Accenture partnership,” said George Kurtz, founder and CEO, CrowdStrike. “Accenture’s deep expertise with the Falcon platform and SIEM transformation have directly assisted organisations in upleveling their cybersecurity programs from device to cloud to datacentre. Accenture plays a key role in guiding organisations to embrace the AI-native SOC, leaving legacy SIEMs, point products, and manual SOC operations behind for automated, resilient, and machine speed cybersecurity platform controls.”

The integrated offering benefits organisations by consolidating point cybersecurity products, reducing costs and simplifying operational functions and enhancing detection and response capabilities through a unified platform. The collaboration between Accenture and CrowdStrike includes: