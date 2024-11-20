Accenture and ETS Create a New Global Model for Talent Management Centered Around Skills-Based Job Readiness

Accenture and ETS are collaborating to deliver a new end-to-end talent management solution designed to empower the future workforce while also enhancing the way organisations source, manage, upskill, and grow talent. To address the growing global skills gap, this new approach to skills training and assessing job readiness will be designed to help people advance their careers by expanding and enhancing their skill sets.

Through a global strategic initiative, Accenture and ETS plan to introduce a consistent, reliable approach to measuring job skills and matching workers with relevant work positions. This new model for skills-based learning and assessment brings together the power of ETS Solutions’ AI-enabled talent measurement solution—Futurenav™ and other ETS measurement and credentialing solutions—with Accenture’s LearnVantage learning and skills development platform.

The new end-to-end talent management solution will draw on the expertise of ETS, a global leader in the measurement, credentialing, and certification of skills and LearnVantage’s comprehensive capabilities to drive talent reinvention. The combined capabilities of Futurenav and LearnVantage will help enable organisations to measure the durable and technical skills of their current and future prospective employees, leveraging actionable insights to grow in today’s evolving AI-first economy while achieving greater business value. The new offering will aim to establish a global model for skills-focused, data-driven employability — backed by ETS’s trusted and securely administered proctoring capabilities.

“Together with ETS, we’re seeking to introduce a new consistent, reliable approach to assessing and mapping talent to roles so people are better positioned to find employment and employers can make more informed talent decisions,” said Kishore Durg, global lead of Accenture LearnVantage. “This offering brings the potential of AI-powered talent management, assessment, and learning to change the way future global skills-based workforces are built.”

“Our collaboration with Accenture is about transforming the talent ecosystem to change the perception about what it means to be qualified for the jobs of today and tomorrow” said Michelle Froah, senior vice president of Corporate Solutions at ETS. “Together, we are building a future where we recognise human potential and empower people to realise their promise. Futurenav and LearnVantage will serve as the core pillars of our solution offerings, using AI-powered measurement expertise to map the skills and strengths of today’s workforce—uncovering gaps and providing more equitable access to opportunity.”

According to research from the World Economic Forum, 50 percent of today’s global workforce needs to upskill or reskill to stay relevant. This figure could reach 90 percent by the year 2030. Failure to address this issue could result in a staggering global GDP loss of up to $15 trillion by 2030. To this end, Accenture and ETS will provide organisations with powerful learning, skills measurement, and talent management tools and capabilities that enhance their decision-making around:

⦁ Emerging talent evaluation with data-backed recommendations;

⦁ Internal talent skilling and talent mobility;

⦁ Efficient talent management and workforce planning; and

⦁ Education and skills pathways.

LearnVantage, launched in March of this year, is changing the way global firms, governments, and organizations of all sizes approach their talent systems. It helps organisations to drive a culture of learning by enabling their people to explore technology, functional, and industry skills. Personalised learning pathways and certifications prepare highly skilled talent to meet rising talent demand for future growth and sustainable impact. LearnVantage’s platform offering comes in response to large skill shortages in key tech sectors, including cloud, data, artificial intelligence and security.