Accenture Appoints Arundhati Chakraborty as Group Chief Executive of Accenture Operations; Yusuf Tayob named Global Communications, Media & Technology Industry Practices Chair

Accenture announced that Arundhati Chakraborty has been appointed group chief executive of Accenture Operations, effective as of Sept. 1.

As clients look to reinvent their operations using tech, data and AI, Chakraborty brings an outstanding track record delivering complex transformations, particularly in her current role leading over 185,000 Accenture people across more than 125 Intelligent Operations Centers, focusing on compressed transformation through analytics, artificial intelligence and automation. With 30 years of industry experience, her ability to shape and implement talent strategy across diverse teams will help Accenture create ever greater value for clients around the world. Arundhati will be responsible for growing the company’s $10B Operations business and bringing even greater innovation to Accenture’s clients, tapping vast opportunities created with generative AI and automation.

Yusuf Tayob will become the global Communications, Media & Technology industry practices chair at Accenture. He will leave the role as group chief executive of Operations where he played an essential role pivoting the company’s managed services business to bring new data and AI capabilities to clients. He brings to his new role a unique blend of cross-service skills and industry expertise based on his 20 years of CMT experience. Tayob has held many leadership positions at Accenture, including leading the North America CMT consulting practice and the Salesforce business group in Accenture Technology. His deep industry knowledge and broad experience working with CMT clients make Tayob a uniquely qualified leader to help grow the CMT industry practices.

“With incredibly deep expertise partnering with clients to drive large-scale transformations in their operations, Arundhati is uniquely positioned to lead this critical part of our business,” said Julie Sweet chair and CEO of Accenture. “Arundhati’s commitment to developing talent and new services based on gen AI and automation make her the ideal leader for our Operations business.”

Sweet added, “With his deep industry expertise, commitment to innovation and passion for developing people, Yusuf possesses exceptional qualities to lead our priority industry practices within CMT. I am confident that under his leadership, Accenture will continue to deliver even more value to our clients.”

Chakraborty and Tayob both remain on the Accenture Global Management Committee.