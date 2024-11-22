Accenture expands Generative AI-powered cybersecurity services and capabilities to accelerate clients’ resilience and reinvention

Accenture announced new services and capabilities designed to reinvent business and cyber resilience through the power of gen AI, deepfake protection and quantum-safe data security solutions to help clients across industries become cyber-resilient organisations.

Cybercriminals are increasingly using gen AI and dark large language models (LLMs) to launch new types of cyberattacks. In fact, Accenture’s cyber intelligence (ACI) researchers have observed a 223% surge in deepfake-related tool trading on dark web forums in the first quarter of 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. The ACI team expects a significant rise in AI-driven cyberattacks, a warning signal that organisations need to adopt advanced AI-based cybersecurity measures that detect, respond to, predict and prevent threats in real-time.

“Modern cybersecurity protects across the entire business—from the digital core to the supply chain—and draws on gen AI-powered and quantum-proof protections, which are vital as cybercriminals ramp up new kinds of attacks using advanced AI technologies,” said Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture. “Our new cybersecurity services and centres help our clients use the latest technologies to safeguard their critical assets and increase their resilience, so they can reinvent with confidence and create more value faster.”

Saurabh Kumar Sahu, MD and Lead – India Business, Accenture said, “With rapidly evolving cyberthreat complexities, organisations recognise cybersecurity as a crucial business enabler. With accelerated adoption of AI and advanced technologies, businesses in India need to embed cyber resilience in their strategy from the start. Our generative AI-powered cybersecurity services will protect clients from both current and future threats, thereby enhancing trust and resilience.”

New cybersecurity services

According to Gartner, concern about AI-enhanced malicious attacks again topped Gartner, Inc.’s emerging risk rankings in the second quarter of 2024. To help clients safely adopt emerging technologies while simultaneously tackling evolving threats, Accenture is introducing new services, which it also employs to protect its business operations. Some of these include:

Secure AI solutions establishes resilience throughout an organisation’s entire AI program lifecycle, including best practices for developing frameworks; policies and processes to ensure secure AI practices; capabilities to assess and protect access, data, models, infrastructure and building trust-by-design in AI systems. It also incorporates red-teaming and adversarial simulations that help find vulnerabilities in AI systems, including LLMs and a Gen AI Security Diagnostic to detect and secure unauthorised AI deployments.

Deepfake protection includes security testing, monitoring and detection of deepfakes powered by key partners’ technologies such as Reality Defender to stay ahead of evolving AI threats that are impacting customer contact centres, business video conferences and other critical points of communication.

Business cyber crisis recovery a cloud-based solution enables C-suite leaders across industries such as healthcare, telecommunications and oil & gas to quickly restore essential infrastructure and significantly reduce the downtime impacts associated with recovering from a cyberattack. As a result, essential operations can be restored in hours rather than weeks.

Quantum security suite of services for building robust strategies, discovering vulnerable encryption throughout an enterprise and replacing outdated technology by leveraging the latest quantum-safe algorithms recommended by the US National Institute of Standards and Technology and orchestrating their use securely and efficiently.

Core cybersecurity services – Newly powered by GenAI

Many organisations (86%) are either actively or planning to consolidate their tools as a means to streamline their cybersecurity operations. In response, Accenture is powering its core cybersecurity offerings with the Accenture mySecurity a centralised suite of assets that integrates gen AI into all cyber-resilience services across supply chain, cloud, application, cyber resilience and identity and access management to drive speed, efficiency and help clients protect against AI-driven threats. These include:

For example, Accenture is actively working to shield nations from cyberattacks and is helping the Kuwait Government Central Agency for Information Technology to strengthen their cybersecurity infrastructure through the establishment and management of a National Security Operations Center. This collaborative effort aims to enhance visibility, detection and remediation capabilities against evolving cyber threats. The project will be supported by Accenture’s global network of Cyber Future Centers supported by a 24/7 local team focused on protecting the nation’s most critical organisations leveraging the benefits of gen AI.

New cyber future centres

Additionally, delivering these new cybersecurity services Accenture will expand its global network of advanced cybersecurity facilities with new Cyber Future Centers powered by emerging technologies. The new locations include a flagship gen AI Security studio in Brussels and a studio in Washington, D.C.; a Quantum Security Center and Lab and a Cyber Physical Security centre in Bengaluru; and a Sovereignty Hub in Malaga. With these new centres powered by gen AI and quantum security solutions, Accenture’s cybersecurity facilities currently span more than 40 locations across 22 countries.

In 2024, the number of Accenture’s cybersecurity professionals grew by more than 30% to more than 25,000 people. Since 2015, Accenture has made 19 security acquisitions, including most recently strengthening its managed security services capabilities in Europe and Mexico with the acquisition of Innotec Security and Mnemo Mexico, respectively. Additionally, Accenture has invested in 13 cybersecurity, space and quantum security companies, including SpiderOak and Aliro Quantum.

