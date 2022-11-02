Accops celebrates its partners’ achievements at UTSAH 2022

By
CRN Team
-
0

As Accops completes a decade of its journey towards excellence and celebrates the 10th anniversary of its inception, it marked the milestone by acknowledging the contributions of its most trusted partners at UTSAH 2022- Accops Partner Awards.

Celebrating Accops’ commitment to the partner community, as many as 21 channel partners and two major distributers — one from India and the other from Japan — were recognized in 14 different categories. Accops announced and felicitated the winners at an exciting and engaging evening in Mumbai. 

Starting off the next decade of journey towards newer heights, we thank all our 250+ partners spread across the globe and promise the same level of commitment and support that we have always extended to, what we consider as, our extended families.  

Together, we intend to help our customers securely “Access” their “Operations” from anywhere, using any device, making the workspace more secure in the face of evolving cyber threats.

The winners of Accops Partner Awards 2022

Award Category Partner Name
Partner of the Year Award F5 Techno Solutions Pvt. Ltd
Enterprise Partner of the Year Award Team Computers Pvt. Ltd
Strategic Acquisition of the Year Award Micropoint Computers Pvt. Ltd
Government & PSU Partner of the Year Award Inspirisys Solutions Ltd
Sales Accelerator of the Year Award PSR-IT Services Pvt. Ltd
Network Techlab (India) Pvt. Ltd
Ashtech Infotech (India) Pvt. Ltd
Arrow PC Network Pvt. Ltd
Customer Excellence Award Vinca Cyber Pvt. Ltd
Nanjgel Solutions Pvt. Ltd
Orbit Techsol Pvt. Ltd
Regent Digitech Pvt. Ltd
Recurring Value Creator of the Year Nanjgel Solutions Pvt. Ltd
Technology Excellence Award – VDI Team Computers Pvt. Ltd
Technology Excellence Award – Access Gateway I T Solutions India Pvt. Ltd
Best Cloud Enabler of the Year Award ITCG Solutions Pvt. Ltd
Social Media Champion of the Year Award Touchline Technologies Pvt. Ltd
Bulwark Technologies LLC
Vion-Consulting Pvt. Ltd
Emerging Partner of the Year  SISL Infotech Pvt. Ltd
Pentagon Network Solutions Pvt. Ltd
Ninth Dimension IT Solutions Pvt. Ltd
Softcell Technologies Global Pvt. Ltd
Accops Value-added Distributor of the Year  Beetel Teletech Limited
Global Partner of the Year Accops and Zevoke Technologies Inc

 

On this occasion, Accops Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Harish Menon said: “Partners are the vital bridge between Accops and our clients. And UTSAH is all about recognising our partners’ contribution and celebrating our partnership. At Accops, we go beyond sales with our partners, providing them pre-sales support, continual enablement, assistance for setting up their COE, etc., thereby helping clients get a richer experience from their engagement with partners and Accops. Our partners have been force multipliers, not only in India but in other Geos as well. I would like to congratulate all the winners and also take this opportunity to thank all our partners for their trust and support over the last decade.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here