Acer becomes the No.1 brand in laptop gaming and PC Monitor at the Flipkart’s Big Billion Days 2020 sale

Acer has become the No.1 PC gaming laptop brand with close to 50% share in the Gaming Laptops category during the Flipkart’s “Big Billion Days 2020” sale. Acer also grabbed the 1st spot in PC Monitors sales, with a share of a whopping 40%.

Acer’s achievements highlight the commitment and efforts to provide its customers with an exceptional gaming experience through its innovative range of laptops. During the BBD sale Acer led with a strong product portfolio range from Acer Aspire 7 gaming laptop, Nitro 5 to high-end alternatives like Acer Predator range. Aspire 7 gaming laptop went on to become the best-selling gaming laptop in Flipkart. High customer acceptance helped the brand to lead the maximum share this festive season.

Acer also showed its strength in the display category by becoming the No.1 brand with huge share of 40% during the sale with its great range of PC monitors for learning, working and gaming with across price points. Useful features which protects eye by cutting harmful blue-light, glare, flicker and accurate colors made it the perfect monitor for long hours of use while gaming monitors added high-refresh rate and fast response time and advanced features which made it attractive to gamers to play the latest games and get a competitive edge.

Commenting on the achievement, Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India said “As the leading PC gaming laptop brand in India, we consistently strive to offer cutting edge technologies to equip gamers for competitive e-sports gaming and casual gamers who want to push their limits of performance and usability. Acer’s passion for innovation and focus on customer-centricity has taken the company to be No.1 in the Indian PC gaming industry. Our monitor range also showed its prowess by becoming No.1 brand during the same sale period and this reflects our breadth of great offering in the consumer technology space and the high brand acceptance.”

With PC adoption going up and acceleration of remote work, learn and game, we will see a distributed workforce and economy which drives sales from more cities than before. Laptops have become an essential commodity and PC gaming has become one of the key drivers with Acer leading the way. Customers are also looking at larger screens for more comfortable experience and this is another area of growth we have witnessed during the BBD sale.

