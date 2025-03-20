Acer expands TravelLite Business laptop series with new models

Acer unveiled the first 39.6cm (15.6 inch) model laptops TL15-53M in the TravelLite series. These laptops are qualified under the ‘Make in India’ initiative and tailored for professionals who demand performance, security, and a seamless user experience. The TravelLite series boasts a sleek metal body, an ultra-slim design, and a 180-degree hinge for enhanced versatility. With Intel® Core™ processors, up to 64GB DDR5 RAM support, and SSD storage options up to 2TB, these laptops offer cutting-edge performance in a portable form factor.

The TravelLite series is available in both DDR4 and DDR5 platforms and supports 13th Gen Refresh Intel® Core™ processors, including Core 3 100U, Core 5 120U, and Core 7 150U. The laptops are built to withstand rigorous use, TravelLite TL15-53M are MIL-STD 810H certified for durability, ensuring they can endure tough environments. The lightweight form factor, starting at just 1.58 kg, makes these laptops highly portable without sacrificing reliability. Including a privacy camera shutter further enhances security for professionals working on the go.

The laptops boast a range of high-performance features, including Intel® Iris® Xe and Intel® UHD Graphics, with FHD IPS panels and FHD web camera, and up to 4X faster storage performance with Gen4 NVMe SSDs. Additionally, the models offer various connectivity options, including 3 USB 3.2 Type-A and 2 Type-C 3.2 ports, HDMI 2.0, an audio combo jack, and an optional fingerprint reader on the touchpad for enhanced security. Security features are at the core of the TravelLite TL15-53M, with discrete TPM 2.0, a Kensington lock slot. With the inbuilt copilot button enhance the productivity of the professional.

Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, stated, “The launch of the TravelLite TL15-53M series brings bigger screen model that addresses a crucial market need. This series reflects Acer’s drive for innovation and strong support for the Make in India initiative. It is designed for professionals and offers exceptional portability without compromising performance. With advanced security features, a robust metal chassis, and state-of-the-art hardware, we take pride in manufacturing them in India, delivering globally competitive technology with a local touch.”

Featuring best in the segment 55.2 Whr fast charging battery that provides up to 12 hours of usage and offering multiple operating system options, including Windows® 11 Home, Windows® 11 Pro, and Linux, the TravelLite TL15-53M series is built for adaptability and efficiency. Developed and certified under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, these laptops reaffirm Acer’s commitment to local manufacturing and technological excellence.